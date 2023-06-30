Dighton police chief put on leave amid insider trading scandal — 2nd officer also charged

DIGHTON — Less than a year after he was named Dighton's chief of police, Shawn Cronin has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely amid allegations he engaged in insider trader and hours after he turned himself in to federal authorities to face the charges.

Selectmen, who met in an emergency session Thursday, voted unanimously to place Cronin on administrative leave and appoint Sgt. George Nichols to the position of acting chief of police, according to a written statement from the town Thursday night.

And Nichols' first official act as chief was to suspend Dighton Reserve Police Officer Joseph Dupont — a childhood friend of Cronin's who was also charged in the insider trading case.

Cronin, 43, has been charged with three counts of securities fraud under Title 15 and three counts of tender offer fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of securities fraud under Title 18, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison; and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and tender offer fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to a written statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dighton Assistant Town Clerk Pam Tenglin swears in Shawn Cronin in September of 2021 as a Dighton police lieutenant. In August of 2022, Cronin was promoted to police chief.

Cronin self-surrendered at the FBI’s office in Massachusetts Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He had his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts Thursday afternoon. He was released on an unsecured bond in the amount of $250,000. His next appearance will be in the Southern District of New York before the assigned District Judge, Judge Gregory H. Woods, but there is no scheduled appearance date as of yet.

Dupont was a vice president at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and, on Jan. 31, 2020, was informed of Alexion’s upcoming acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., according to a written statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York Thursday.

But before that acquisition was publicly announced, in April 2020, Dupont told his childhood friend, Cronin, about the acquisition. Not only were Cronin and Dupont childhood friends, but Cronin supervised Dupont in Dupont’s capacity as a reserve officer, the statement said. Based on the information Dupont gave Cronin, Cronin bought shares of Portola stock as well as out-of-the-money call options for Portola stock, the statement said.

Dupont, 44, who also surrendered to authorities Thursday, has been charged with one count of Title 15 securities fraud and one count of tender offer fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of securities fraud under Title 18, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Three other people were also charged in connection with the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

