Digi.Com Berhad Just Missed EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Digi.Com Berhad (KLSE:DIGI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.8% to RM4.30 in the week after its latest yearly results. Sales of RM6.8b surpassed estimates by 5.1%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 29% below expectations at RM0.094 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for Digi.Com Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Digi.Com Berhad's 15 analysts is for revenues of RM13.1b in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 93% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 153% to RM0.16. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM13.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at RM4.19, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Digi.Com Berhad analyst has a price target of RM6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.40. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Digi.Com Berhad is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 93% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So it looks like Digi.Com Berhad is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM4.19, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Digi.Com Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Digi.Com Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here