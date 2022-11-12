Digi International Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$388.2m (up 26% from FY 2021).

Net income: US$19.4m (up 87% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 5.0% (up from 3.4% in FY 2021).

EPS: US$0.55 (up from US$0.32 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Digi International EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 56%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.3% growth forecast for the Communications industry in the US.

Performance of the American Communications industry.

The company's shares are up 7.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Digi International (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

