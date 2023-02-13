DiGiacomo announces DA candidacy

Feb. 13—Paula DiGiacomo has announced she will seek the Republican Party nomination for Crawford County district attorney in the May 16 primary election.

DiGiacomo, a Republican, was appointed Crawford County district attorney in January 2022, succeeding Francis Schultz, who had been elected a county judge.

DiGiacomo has served as a prosecutor in the DA's office for more than 25 years, joining as an assistant DA in 1994. She became first assistant district attorney in 1996 and served in that role until January 2022 when she was appointed district attorney.

DiGiacomo said it would be an honor to continue to serve the community as district attorney.

"I am blessed and humbled by the overwhelming support from law enforcement, friends, family and fellow attorneys," she said in announcing her candidacy. "I look forward to continuing to work with the brave men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day so that we may live in peace and safety as well as the dedicated assistant DAs and administrative staff in the DA's office.

"Equal justice and the rule of law will continue to be the priority in the DA's office," she continued. "I will continue to aggressively seek justice for victims of crime and ensure that those who commit crimes are brought to justice."

DiGiacomo has handled prosecution of thousands of cases including homicides, rapes, sexual assaults, child abuse, drug distribution and other crimes during the years that she has served in the office.

She is a member of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys' Association, Pennsylvania Bar and Crawford County Bar associations. In the past, she has served as president and secretary for the Crawford County Bar Association.

DiGiacomo serves on the Crawford County Prison Board, Elder Abuse Taskforce, Domestic Violence/STOP Grant Committee and is an essential member of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team that handles child abuse cases in the county.

She said she is very proud of having been part of creation of the Child Interview Center which facilitates the proper and successful prosecution of child abuse cases. The Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team aims to minimize the trauma children must endure through the criminal justice process.

Crimes of violence and distribution of illicit drugs, especially of fentanyl, which has proven to be devastating to the community, remain top priorities for the DA's office, she said.

DiGiacomo earned her bachelor's degree in economics and philosophy from Fordham University in 1990. She earned her law degree from Duquesne University School of Law in 1993.

DiGiacomo enjoys volunteering with Seton Catholic School and Crawford County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). She is a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Roman Catholic Church and resides in Meadville with her husband and two children.