DigiLocker, India's app for issuance and verification of documents, tops 100 million users

Manish Singh
·1 min read

DigiLocker, an app that enables individuals in India to digitize and store a copy of more than 560 different documents, including government-issued ID cards, says it has topped 100 million users.

The app, conceived by India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT over six years ago, is New Delhi’s attempt to create a paperless governance ecosystem.

Individuals need to physically possess scores of documents in their day to day lives: An ID card at the airport or railway station, for instance, a driver license when commuting, school and college certificates when applying for a job and policy documents when making insurance claims.

DigiLocker uses APIs to retrieve, digitize and store most of these documents and is recognized by nearly all government bodies, several fintech services and nearly all insurers, to authenticate an individual's identity and other things. Each user gets a storage space of 1GB.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The app, which had 38 million users in 2020, today stores nearly 5 billion documents, according to official stats. Staggering figures indeed for this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Aftermath scenes in Japanese supermarket after quake

    Scenes of a supermarket Thursday after an overnight earthquake which rattled large parts of east Japan. "I think we will need about a month before restarting the business. We will have to move all the products to other branch stores and fix the building," said a supermarket worker. Duration - 01:17

  • iPhone 14 render leak shows Apple’s unannounced iPhone design

    The first iPhone 14 Pro renders leaked earlier this week, showcasing the rumored notch replacement for the iPhone 14 Pro models that Apple is expected to release this year. It turns out that CAD renders for the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 have now also leaked. What’s more, they seem to confirm claims the handset will … The post iPhone 14 render leak shows Apple’s unannounced iPhone design appeared first on BGR.

  • This 'grossly satisfying' patch cleans the gunk out of your pores — and it's derm recommended, too

    Have XL pores on your nose? This pore strip scoops out the gunk.

  • Apple Mac Studio review: Big Mac mini

    Apple's Mac Studio is the desktop many creatives have been waiting for.

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • 'It's Scary'

    CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. Days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

  • Ready for warmer weather? Katchy, the wildly popular bug trap, is on sale for $27

    See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy for 40 percent off.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    My main concern with most cryptocurrencies is utility. That compares very unfavorably to numerous peers, particularly the 50,000 TPS that is the apparent speed limit of archrival Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or even the 250 TPS of another would-be "Ethereum killer," Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

  • Samsung's Galaxy A53 offers 5G and a 120Hz screen for $450

    The Galaxy A53 and A33 combine decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic. They also combine 5G connectivity with the company's more powerful 5nm Exynos chips, arriving for the first time to its midrange devices.

  • Apple’s Latest iPhone Sidelines Carriers From Buying Process

    (Bloomberg) -- The debut of Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone brings a change to the way its U.S. customers can purchase the device, a move toward cutting wireless carriers out of the process and giving the tech giant more control.Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update

  • iPhone Flip: Everything we know about Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone

    There’s nothing exactly wrong with the current iPhone design. In fact, you can make a strong case that it’s nearly perfect at this point. Sure, you have the pesky notch at the top of the display, and though I thought it would be an eyesore when Apple first announced the iPhone X, it now just … The post iPhone Flip: Everything we know about Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung Launches Galaxy A53 5G Phone With a Bigger Battery, New Processor, and Smaller Price Tag

    The $450 starting price makes the model competitive with the $429 Apple iPhone SEBy Melanie PinolaOn Thursday, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A53 5G, a midrange phone with a new processor and a gr...

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.

  • Google Maps outages are being reported worldwide. Use these alternatives to get around

    It’s OK, Google Maps lovers. You will get through this.

  • The New iPad Air Might Convince You to Ditch Your Laptop

    We review Apple’s newly released iPad Air. Read on to see if it’s worth it.

  • 10 Settings To Change In GTA Online On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

    Grand Theft Auto Online will never die. Rockstar will just keep porting it to future consoles until the heat death of the universe. (Or until people stop playing it…whichever comes first.) And so, because the universe is still kicking and people are still playing, Rockstar recently ported GTA Online onto PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. These new ports come with a large, possibly overwhelming amount of settings to fiddle with, including the ability to change how the game handles ray-tracing, important d

  • Over 33,000 Amazon shoppers say these are the best no-show socks — and they're just $3 each

    "The comfort can only be known by experiencing it for yourself."

  • Apple's latest iPad mini is $40 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $40 off Apple's latest iPad mini, bringing the base model down to $459.

  • Scammers are using Apple’s own tools to install malware on your iPhone

    Malicious apps make their way on to the Google Play store way too often. We have covered these incidents repeatedly in recent years, and the scammers always appear to be one step ahead of Google. Though Apple is better at keeping malicious apps at bay, iPhone malware is still a real problem. In fact, according … The post Scammers are using Apple’s own tools to install malware on your iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Shark EZ auto-empty robot vacuum is $399 today instead of $550

    Self-emptying features are as revolutionary for robot vacuums as the invention of the autonomous vacuum itself. But some models with the awesome new self-emptying feature can cost $1,000 or even more. Seriously… there’s one high-end robot vacuum out there that costs $1,600! That’s just one reason why we like Shark robot vacuums so much. The … The post Shark EZ auto-empty robot vacuum is $399 today instead of $550 appeared first on BGR.