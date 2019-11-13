Is DiGiSPICE Technologies (NSE:DIGISPICE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited (NSE:DIGISPICE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does DiGiSPICE Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019 DiGiSPICE Technologies had ₹539.1m of debt. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹1.89b in cash, so it actually has ₹1.35b net cash.

A Look At DiGiSPICE Technologies's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that DiGiSPICE Technologies had liabilities of ₹2.04b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹201.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.89b as well as receivables valued at ₹641.7m due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹293.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that DiGiSPICE Technologies has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, DiGiSPICE Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is DiGiSPICE Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year DiGiSPICE Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by388%, to ₹4.2b. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is DiGiSPICE Technologies?

Although DiGiSPICE Technologies had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of ₹57m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Keeping in mind its 388% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how DiGiSPICE Technologies's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.