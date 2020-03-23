Digital Air Strike Joins Forces with General Motors and Automotive News to Offer COVID-19 Best Practice Webinars

Webinars Provide Crucial Strategies for Dealerships to Leverage Immediately to Offer Virtual Retailing, Driveway Test-Drives, Home Service Delivery, and More to Assist Consumers During Coronavirus Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading automotive consumer engagement technology company, today announced two free webinars to help automotive dealers during the COVID-19 pandemic. General Motors and Automotive News, two of the biggest names in the automotive industry, have invited the company to share new social distancing solutions, technology, and best practices for dealerships to offer "no contact" contracting, at-home test drives, concierge delivery for service, and more.

The webinars will focus on how today's climate calls for a shift in strategy as well as new tactics to employ immediately. The industry has an opportunity to make a dramatic leap forward in many areas while nurturing leads to help maximize future pent-up demand.

"As people are being directed to practice social distancing, and even if physical retail locations need to close, dealerships still have essential services such as vehicle repairs, they can offer," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "They are also presented with a great opportunity to do things differently and embrace technology. Technology is readily available for consumers to research, shop, buy, and service from home. Our goal has always been to help our automotive industry adopt new strategies. We have developed a Virtual Retailing Program that combines step-by-step instructions on how to continue to operate in all scenarios, marketing assistance with social network strategies, content, and videos that dealers can use immediately, paired with training to and new technology to help automate many of the steps, especially if dealers have less staff available or some working from home."

Digital Air Strike has a proven track record of helping the automotive industry during times of crisis as the company was founded during the depth of the recession 10 years ago and has consistently demonstrated creative, low-cost ways for dealers and OEMs to engage with consumers leveraging social networks, digital strategies, and innovative technologies.

Each webinar will be led by Venneri:

March 24 at 2 p.m. EDT : "Help Your Dealership Thrive During Covid-19 " in partnership with Automotive News, co - moderated by Dave Versical , chief of Editorial Operations for Automotive News Group. Reserve your spot today here.

at : "Help Your Dealership Thrive During Covid-19 in partnership with co moderated by , chief of Editorial Operations for Automotive News Group. Reserve your spot today here. March 26 and April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT : "Top Tips for GM Dealers to Thrive During Covid-19" in partnership with General Motors and exclusively for GM Dealers who may reserve a spot today here.

and at : "Top Tips for GM Dealers to Thrive During Covid-19" in partnership with General Motors and exclusively for GM Dealers who may reserve a spot today here. Daily: Digital Air Strike is providing helpful tips on how to use video, AI and social media to communicate with customers online and sell more in an easy-to-consume webinar format. View the schedule and reserve your spot here.

Digital Air Strike is also offering its Video Retailing technology free for 30 days and is sponsoring a "Video of the Week" contest. Dealers can submit their best videos showing how they can assist consumers virtually for a chance to win $500. Videos can be emailed to video@digitalairstrike.com.

Digital Air Strike has a proud history of partnering with General Motors and Automotive News. The company was the first Reputation Management vendor approved by GM in 2011 to work with its dealerships and just marked its eighth year of providing award-winning reputation management and social media marketing solutions to GM dealers through the manufacturer's Standards for Excellence program. Digital Air Strike was also just recognized by General Motors as an approved Chat Partner in the Dealer Digital Solution Program. Automotive News named Venneri as one of its 100 Leading Women in Automotive.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.