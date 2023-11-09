New digital billboard made to help in search for missing local mom

A new billboard has been made to help in the search for a missing Dayton woman.

News Center 7 reported that Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Dec. 27, 2022, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, Dayton Police said.

Her car was found on Jan. 6 in Middletown.

Investigators hope a digital billboard on Shoup Mill Road by SVG Motors will help bring Chapman home.

It also has a picture of Marilyn McCown, who has been missing since 2001.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of Chapman and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the 600 block of Shoup Mill Road at Sinclair Park on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

The purpose is to “bring awareness and honor Cierra Chapman on her birthday,” the Dock Ellis Foundation said.