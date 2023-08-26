Digital Brief: Aug. 26, 2023 (AM)
Howard Monroe has your latest morning headlines.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten Korosec, who we absolutely adore.
Holloway holds numerous UFC records, including most significant strikes landed in UFC history (3,122) and the highest significant strike differential in a single fight (plus-312).
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
If you've been wondering who's making the most money from the AI boom, NVIDIA may have the answer in it's latest earnings report.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Epic Games is trying to secure more exclusive titles for its PC storefront by offering third-party developers some enticing incentives. The company is offering the makers of eligible games and apps 100 percent of net revenue for six months.
Nvidia's results after the bell today are hotly anticipated. Other companies in the semiconductor ecosystem are trying to monetize new AI demand, but they're not yet coming close in magnitude.
While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products, including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.
Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.