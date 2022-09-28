Digital Euro Could be More Popular Beyond EU's Borders: Lagarde

Thierry Monasse
Sandali Handagama
·2 min read

A digital euro "could well be" more popular beyond the European Union's borders, according to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.

The digital version of a euro should be "borderless" and it should be "regulated and properly supervised" Lagarde said responding to a question while speaking at the Atlantic Council's Frankfurt Forum on U.S.-European GeoEconomics on Wednesday.

"But it can facilitate cross-border payments in a big way, which is why between the United States authorities, the European authorities and others beyond that, we need to compare notes," Lagarde said.

The ECB is halfway through a two-year investigation into a digital euro for retail payments, and although it has yet to make a decision on issuing one, the EU Commission responsible for proposing new legislation, is preparing a digital euro bill. The ECB has also picked five payments providers to work on prototypes for digital euro apps.

Although Lagarde did not directly address the implications of a digital euro potentially being adopted by a country as an official currency – in the same way that El Salvador and Ecuador use the U.S. dollar – the ECB has previously addressed the risks of currency substitution associated with a digital euro when used beyond EU borders.

"Similar design features would have to be applied to the use of a digital euro by non-residents. This would stop a digital euro replacing other forms of investment and facilitating currency substitution in countries outside the euro area," Fabio Panetta, an ECB executive board member, said in a 2021 speech. "In any event, international cooperation on design, cross-border use and interoperability would be key to reap the potential benefits of CBDCs for cross-border payments, while addressing risks to the international financial system."

Responding to a question on why EU residents would be interested in a digital euro when digital payments are already widespread in the bloc – where cash usage is on the decline – Lagarde reiterated the ECB's stance that a central bank digital currency should be something the ECB should be ready to make available if people want it.

Read more: ECB Exploring Distributed Ledger Technology for Interbank Settlements: Panetta


Recommended Stories

  • Hungary ends massive rate hikes with one last 125 bps step

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a larger-than-expected 125 basis points to 13% on Tuesday and ended its more than year-long rate hike cycle amid a slowing economy. Central European policymakers are seeking to end a strategy of interest rate rises running since last year even as inflationary pressures remain and the world's major central banks keep pursuing higher rates. The NBH has raised its base rate by more than 1,200 bps since June 2021 to the highest level in Central Europe to curb double-digit inflation which is still on the rise.

  • Goldman Sees ECB Hiking by 75 Basis Points at Next Two Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEThe European Central Bank will probably hike interest rates by 75 basis points at its October and December meetings, according to Goldman Sachs Gr

  • Crypto Startup Saves Frankfurt’s Iconic Euro Sculpture

    Caiz Development is donating almost $1 million to maintain the iconic euro currency sculpture after maintenance costs became overwhelming.

  • Marketmind: Gimme Shelter

    As the final quarter of an unremittingly dire year for world markets hoves into view, stocks and bonds have now cratered to new lows as central banks keep talking tough and debt strains mount across major economies. The blowup in British bonds and sterling remains the epicentre of this week's storm, with global credit rating firms and the International Monetary Fund lambasting UK government tax-slashing plans as incoherent in fighting inflation and a risk to debt sustainability that lifts inequality. Even U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was monitoring developments in the UK, though she added that financial markets were "still functioning well" with no liquidity problems yet.

  • Officer Eric Ney out of the hospital again

    A Clearcreek Twp. police officer who was shot in the face during a domestic incident on July 12 is being released from inpatient care after a second round of surgery and some rehabilitation.

  • Holzmann Says 100 Basis-Point ECB Hike ‘Currently Too Much’

    (Bloomberg) -- A 100 basis-point increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank would be “currently too much,” according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, who favors a three-quarter-point step next month.Speaking in Brussels, Holzmann said officials are ready to raise borrowing costs to levels that may hamper economic growth as they seek to tame unprecedented inflation. Elevated price gains are likely to persist for a while, he said, with analysts anticipating another record

  • Bank of England Plans Emergency Bond Market Intervention Amid Historic Pound Slump

    "Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability," the BoE said.

  • Summit County Sheriff's Office gets $2.9 million state grant for hiring, retention

    The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which has 30 open deputy positions, is receiving a $2.9 million state grant to help with hiring and retention.

  • Lightfoot blasts report on Invest South/West construction delays

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted a story in Crain's Chicago Business on Tuesday, that accurately reported that construction has not yet begun on any of the 11 projects she's announced in her Invest South/West program.

  • Epic Bond Collapse Is Met by a Growing Chorus It’s Time to Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst bond rout in decades is drawing more investors to government debt, with JPMorgan Asset Management joining the growing camp of bulls.Longer-dated sovereign notes in most developed markets are starting to look appealing given that yields are at levels last seen in 2010, according to Arjun Vij, a money manager at JPMorgan Asset. Market expectations that inflation will ease in coming years render the securities an attractive proposition, he said.“There’s a decent amount of v

  • Hurricane Ian Is Now a Category 4 as It Heads to Florida. Watch These Stocks.

    Airlines have cancelled flights, Disney has closed theme parks and utilities are readying repair crews as the Category 4 storm approaches Florida.

  • Daily Briefing: Hurricane Ian is now Category 4

    And it's on a collision course with Florida. Here's Wednesday's news.

  • In the path of Ian

    Could the looming hurricane be one of the biggest in Florida's history?

  • Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence

    A gunman who opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant, saying, “We will all go home now.” Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests, a fearful exodus and acts of violence across the vast country.

  • Mr "Big Short" Michael Burry Says This Bubble Is Bursting

    The legendary investor is one of the Cassandras of Wall Street. His warnings are closely watched in this time of uncertainty.

  • The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result

    Want to save 20 percent on a Newman Daytona, a bespoke suit or a suite at Gleneagles? Go ahead.

  • Remote Work Drove Over 60% of House-Price Surge, Fed Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home drove more than half of the increase in house and rent prices during the pandemic and will likely drive up costs and inflation going forward as the shift becomes permanent, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. “The transition to remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key driver of the recent surge in housing prices,” economists Augustus Kmetz and John Mondragon, of the San Francisco Fed, and Johannes

  • Stimulus Update: Billions of Dollars in Stimulus Payments Will Be Delivered Soon. Here's What You Need to Know About Them

    Americans hoping for a fourth stimulus check from the federal government may soon be getting one -- but it will not come directly from Washington. The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021, provided lots of money to states to cope with the pandemic. This has resulted in states having massive budget surpluses.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • The E.U. Is Finally Standing Up to Viktor Orbán

    After years of delay, the E.U. is finally trying to stand up to Orban's anti-democratic rule in Hungary