Digital euro may still be five years away, ECB's Panetta says

FILE PHOTO: Fabio Panetta is seen in his office ahead of his appointment to the European Central Bank's executive committee
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could decide around mid-year whether to proceed with a digital euro but the formal launch of the currency may still be around five years away, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Friday.

If the process gets the go ahead this year, there will a two-year investigation phase and a two to three year implementation phase, Panetta told a conference.

"Five years is a long time but you should bear in mind that a (digital euro) is not simple and it is not simply a technical issue," Panetta said. "Its introduction will inevitably have a very strong impact not only on payments and financial markets, both domestic and international, but also more broadly on the entire society."

ECB President Christine Lagarde last month said she hoped the digital euro could be read in four years.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • W.R. Grace cuts profit outlook after extreme weather led to plant shutdowns

    W.R. Grace & Co. lowered its first-quarter profit outlook, citing the impact of the extreme weather that hit Texas and Louisiana in February, which led to forced shutdowns of polyolefin manufacturing and refining operations. The specialty chemical company said it operates four manufacturing facilities in the region, and all of the sites suffered interruptions and extended downtime. The company cut its guidance range for adjusted earnings per share to 72 cents to 74 cents from 77 cents to 80 cents, to reflect lower fixed-cost absorption during the downtime, increased supply costs and costs to repair plants. The current FactSet EPS consensus is 79 cents. However, the company said year-over-year sales growth will be at the high end of previously provide guidance of 6% to 8%, as sales lost or delayed because of weather were offset by strong demand as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has advanced 8.6% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 4.2%.

  • How to Judge Biden’s Record on Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Levels of CO₂ in the atmosphere were higher in 2020 than in any year in human history. They will be higher in 2021, reaching 50% above pre-industrial levels for the first time. Concentrations will be higher still in 2022, 2030, and will likely continue to grow for the better part of the century.Climate change is a bathtub problem. Global average temperatures, sea levels and other climatic effects from floods to droughts are intimately linked to the CO₂ already in the atmospheric tub. It’s not sufficient to stabilize the flow of CO₂ going into the tub when the goal is to prevent it from overflowing. That means turning off the flow of water into the tub—getting net emissions to zero and below. It is why serious net-zero emissions targets are so important.The emphasis here is on “serious.” The U.K.’s 2008 Climate Change Act established a goal of decreasing the country’s net emissions by 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. That alone was ambitious. In 2019, the British parliament passed a fateful amendment. It simply read: “for ‘80%’ substitute ‘100%’.” Of course, getting there is not as simple.Long-term goals can easily be misconstrued as cheap talk, if they aren’t followed by near-term action. And 2050 isn’t all that “long-term” to begin with. Almost any infrastructure project or other investment planned today will still stand well into the second half of the century. Homes built today and financed with a 30-year mortgage will still be partially owned by the bank by the time they, too, need to fit under the net-zero umbrella.The importance of near-term action makes it tempting to revert to annual CO₂ emissions as a metric for how well a country, company, or the world, is doing on meeting net-zero goals. That would be a mistake. Of course, annual net CO₂ emissions are intimately tied to the stock of CO₂ already in the atmosphere. But focusing on emissions alone opens up too many other variables to be useful.For one, there is the all-too human dimension. The intuitive bathtub analogy notwithstanding, human minds are inherently bad at judging flows versus stock. Anyone who has ever had a pot of soup boil over on the stove can attest to that. MIT professor John Sterman has written eloquently about this fundamental misconception. In a 2007 study involving more than 200 students, Sterman and author Linda Booth Sweeney showed how easy it is to confuse CO₂ emissions with concentrations. Granted, the students were not told about the bathtub analogy but instead were shown the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Summary for Policymakers. That is all the more concerning. The summary is written for non-specialists. If even MIT graduate students mix up emissions and concentrations, thinking that stabilizing the former would suffice to stabilize global climates, what hope is there for the rest of us?Then there is natural variability. This year is projected to see a particularly strong La Niña, when sea-surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific are cooler than average. The resulting wetter and cooler conditions in the tropics lead to greater-than-average plant growth, which in turn leads to more CO₂ taken out of the atmosphere.Even more consequential will be the impact of Covid-19. Global CO₂ emissions in 2020 decreased by around 7% relative to 2019. Daily emissions in mid-April, at the height of the initial wave of Covid lockdowns, decreased by around 17 million tons of CO₂, compared to the prior year. That conveniently translates to around 17%, as the world emitted a staggering 100 million tons of CO₂ on an average day in 2019. None of that is good news.If anything, Covid lockdowns showed us the limits of individual action, even if taken at a massive, collective scale. Most of us fortunate enough to do so literally didn’t leave home for weeks. The totality of these measures had large, positive public health consequences, averting almost half a billion infections. Yet emissions didn’t come close to “net-zero,” where they need to be within three short decades. Concentrations still rose, even if by slightly less than in 2019. Emissions this year, meanwhile, are bound to bounce back. It might take another two or three years for them to reach pre-pandemic levels, but reach them they will.The proper metric to judge the Biden administration’s—or any country’s—climate policies, is neither this year’s emissions, nor is it the net-zero decarbonization target three decades out, however important that might be as a long-term target. The real metric of climate success is the trajectory of emissions five to 10 years out. That is far enough to not be subject to the whims of annual variability. It is also close enough to be directly influenced by today’s policy choices. It is where “building back better” comes in, and where it is disheartening to see the world, by and large, not doing so to the extent necessary.It is also why infrastructure investments and large-scale capital expenditures are so important. Climate success, after all, is not about doing less. It’s about more investment, more jobs, and more economic activity of putting the right infrastructure in place. That investment will almost inevitably go hand-in-hand with more short-term CO₂ emissions, yet another reason why this year’s emissions are a poor measure of climate success.Gernot Wagner writes the Risky Climate column for Bloomberg Green. He teaches at New York University and is a co-author of Climate Shock. Follow him on Twitter: @GernotWagner. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robert Aaron Long, the Atlanta-area shootings and the way white men look at Asian American women

    The concept of the subservient, obedient, and sexual Asian woman is grounded in a history of exclusion and violence

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    Reports of rare instances of blood clotting had temporarily halted inoculations. * Germany's health minister said rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed. * French prime minister will get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

  • Keep NC Black students safe from COVID and discrimination, civil rights group says

    An advocacy group, in its “racial equity report cards,” points to how Black students are still suspended from school at a much higher rate than white students.

  • Futures rise as spike in bond yields eases

    U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp added 1.2% and 1.5% in premarket trading as crude prices stabilized a day after a selloff driven by concerns over demand. FedEx Corp jumped about 3% after the U.S. delivery firm said quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries during the holiday shipping season.

  • This Company Thrived During the Pandemic, and the Reopening Could Push It Even Higher

    Logic might suggest that Align would have taken a hit in the throes of COVID, because using Invisalign requires a doctor's note -- something it was previously the norm to get at an in-person checkup. While SmileDirectClub's products are cheaper, I believe these two companies serve two distinct bodies of consumers.

  • Company insiders’ gifts of stock to charity are usually a telltale sign of a top in the price

    Donating high-priced stock maximizes tax deductions and insiders' timing is suspiciously perfect, a new study shows.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • The Hong Kong pets emigrating with their owners

    After China's new National Security Law to quell unrest and tighten control over Hong Kong, 40-year-old Don Yip decided it was time to leave but not without his pets.“(These pets) are really a part of my family. I'm also emotionally attached to them after raising them for so many years, I can't abandon them.”Yip made plans to settle in the UK after a new visa scheme for those with British National Overseas passports.As part of that, Yip has spent over $14,000 getting ready to relocate his three fluffy huskies and cat, including transportation, vaccinations and processing medical documents.For help, he hired a pet relocation service called Life Travel.Diana Chan is the company’s founder.She says her business surged in 2019, when Hong Kong faced months of anti-government protests."From 2017 to 2019, our business to successfully transporting pets increased threefold. It was expected to increase due to the influence from the social unrest.”Official numbers show a 35 percent increase in animal export certificates from 2018 to 2020.Animal welfare group the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said demand for pet microchips is now four times what it once was.Countries like the UK and Australia require them for pets coming in.Jane Gray is with the SPCA's local chapter."Of course, (travelling) will be stressful (for the pets). But, it's a short-term stressful event for maybe 24 hours, when you're talking about the rest of an animal's life with their owner.”Last month, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey.They carefully sealed them into kennels and said goodbye before reuniting again in the UK.

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.