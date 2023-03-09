Digital evidence in at least 13 upcoming Dallas homicide cases lost; possible impacts unclear

Digital evidence maintained by the Dallas police for at least 13 upcoming homicide trials was deleted recently in the process of a “normal retention cycle” by police, according to a statement from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney John Creuzot said in the statement that the evidence includes at least one police body-camera video. None of the evidence discovered to have been lost was for cases that have already been adjudicated, according to the statement.

Defense counsel in each of the cases affected have been notified, according to Creuzot’s statement.

The district attorney’s office was notified on Feb. 21 that the issue was discovered and on Feb. 25 that of the homicide cases set for trial and already reviewed by police, 13 had lost evidence. Creuzot did not say how the lost evidence could affect his office’s ability to prosecute the homicide cases.

The DA’s office did not say which cases were impacted.

Police have also been asked to review all homicide cases filed with the district attorney’s office after “ongoing concerns” with untagged digital evidence, according to the statement.

Creuzot said the deletion of evidence will “put a tremendous strain on all our resources” and distract from Dallas County cases outside of the city of Dallas.

But, “working with the Dallas police, we are going to do our best to get this resolved,” Creuzot said.

None of the lost evidence has been from cases that were already complete, but Creuzot said that if any of those cases turn out to have lost evidence, his office will communicate on a case-by-case basis with the attorneys of those defendants.