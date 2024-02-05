Digital health hub coming to Mercer County

TechCrunch

Felicis, the 16-year-old Bay Area-based early-stage venture firm, has a reputation for investing globally. Indeed, firm founder Aydin Senkut -- who spent a handful of years at Google as a product manager in its earlier days -- was born in Turkey and talks often of the hustle he sees in founders around the world. Felicis is also known for the very strong track record it has established over time, with early bets on some breakout companies, such as Notion, Canva, Adyen, Cruise, Flexport and Shopify, to name just a handful.