Digital Identity Startup ForgeRock Files IPO as Losses Shrink

Crystal Tse, Katie Roof and Michael Hytha
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ForgeRock Inc., a maker of identity-verification software, filed for an initial public offering, disclosing shrinking losses on growing revenue.

The San Francisco-based company in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when a price range for the share sale is set.

ForgeRock could seek to be valued in an IPO at $3 billion to $4 billion, or possibly higher, Bloomberg News reported in May.

The company had a net loss of $20 million of the first six months of the year, down from $36 million in same period in 2020. Meanwhile, its revenue for that period climbed to $85 million from $55 million, according to the filing.

The IPO market has been hospitable to enterprise-software firms, which make most of their money selling to other companies.

Software Outperforms

Shares of the 322 companies that have raised more than $106 billion in what is already the second-biggest year ever on U.S. exchanges are up an average of 9.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More than a quarter of that total was raised by 53 software companies, which are now up 17.5% on a weighted average basis, according to the data, which doesn’t include blank-check companies.

ForgeRock competes with Okta Inc., a public company that also makes security software to support workers who need to access corporate systems. Okta’s shares have climbed more than 13 fold since an IPO in 2017 and it’s now valued at almost $36 billion.

In April 2020, ForgeRock said it raised almost $94 million in a funding round that included investors such as Accel, Riverwood Capital, Meritech Capital Partners and Foundation Capital. Those firms each control 5% or more of the company’s shares, according to the IPO filing.

ForgeRock was valued at more than $767 million in that round and has raised about $273 million to date, according to data provider PitchBook.

Its IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FORG.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Attracts European IPOs at the Fastest Pace Since 2000

    (Bloomberg) -- European businesses are rushing to list in the U.S. at the fastest pace in two decades, lured by the promise of higher valuations even as continental exchanges step up efforts to keep companies at home.Swiss sneaker brand On Holding AG, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, said Monday it will list in New York, while cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain Plc filed for a U.S. IPO on Friday. U.K. fintech firm Wise Plc plans to sell American depositary receipts.They’ll add to the $9.5

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as banks, energy surge

    Pfizer jumped 3.9% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by it and German partner BioNTech SE for use in people over the age of 16. The Nasdaq Composite was up 142.81 points, or 0.97%, at 14,857.47, with Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc all up between 0.6% and 2.7%.

  • IMF's $650 billion reserves distribution is 'shot in arm' for global economy- Georgieva

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The IMF will distribute about $650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights to its members on Monday, providing a "significant shot in the arm" for global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. The International Monetary Fund's largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt, Georgieva said in a statement. "The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis," she said.

  • Intel Wins Defense Department Contract for Advanced Chips

    Chip giant intel landed a Defense Department contract to make advanced microchips through its contract-manufacturing unit. It's a big win in a year of turnaround attempts by the company.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Goldman, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations for a recovery in commodity prices and earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic

  • G7 need to talk about extending evacuations deadline from Kabul, Germany says

    Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries need to coordinate evacuation efforts from Kabul airport and whether they should continue beyond the Aug 31 deadline set by the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. At their summit on Tuesday, G7 leaders will also discuss how to improve access for evacuees to Kabul airport, Maas told reporters in Berlin, adding Germany has been looking at options for keeping the airport running beyond Aug 31 for days.

  • FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's COVID vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for those aged 16 and older. Why it matters: It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full authorization from the federal government. Experts hope the approval will encourage more unvaccinated people in the U.S. to get the shot, especially as the country experiences a surge in COVID cases largely driven by the Delta variant. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • This Top Aerospace Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • Halliburton (HAL) Announces Execution of SmartFleet Technology

    Halliburton's (HAL) SmartFleet technology implements intelligence and measurements, which allow operators to make stage-level decisions to optimize completions in real-time.

  • Move Over Cathie Wood: Michael Burry Ups the Ante With Bets Against US Treasuries

    It seems that another high-profile exchange-traded fund has landed on Michael Burry's "short" list, a week after news surfaced that he made bets against Cathie Wood's hyper-successful ARK Innovation...