Digital illustrators take note—the Apple Pencil 2 is 31% off Cyber Monday on Amazon

Get the Apple Pencil 2 for $40 off on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $89 dollars this Cyber Monday on Amazon, get it for $40 off.

One of the most beloved stylus ever created for digital artists, the Apple Pencil 2 pairs with your iPad, for truly responsive drawing and digital brushwork, and charges wirelessly from your tablet.

Cyber Monday greets us with a stellar deal on one of the most beloved digital artist's tools in recent years, the Apple Pencil 2. Weighted nicely, artists will find they have immediate proficiency with the tool as it tilts and responds to pressure, just like a real pencil.

The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale this Cyber Monday week for 31% off of its normal retail price of $129.99. At $40 dollars off, it is currently retailing for $89. If you or a loved one just got a new iPad, now is a great time to invest in a stylus.

With an iPad Pro or iPad Air and an Apple Pencil 2, the days of needing pen and paper to sketch are gone. Digital art suites like the iPad-native Procreate give you a nigh unlimited set of software tools for drawing, painting, and 3D modeling, and your Apple Pencil 2 gives you the means to control them. Check our Cyber Week deals on Apple tablets and other Apple products here.

Artists who are coming from pen and paper (or canvas) and switching into a digital medium will immediately grasp the Apple Pencil 2—it works so seamlessly that it feels like a digital version of a classic pencil or brush. With a tap, switch to a watercolor brush, grab a color, paint, then sketch over top of it in digital graphite.

The Apple Pencil 2 is all about wireless connectivity. Pairing seamlessly with your iPad, it's easy to get started with. Tools, eraser and off / on are controlled with a tap, and unlike its predecessor it charges wirelessly—meaning you won't have to stop and plug it in when it's time to draw. This charging feature is its best improvement over the Apple Pencil 1, enabling you to simply set your pencil next to your Bluetooth enabled tablet, for it to charge via proximity, rather than plugging both in. Read more about how the Apple Pencil 2 works in our full review.

If you're thinking about getting into digital art and want to use a tablet, then the Apple Pencil 2 with an iPad is the best drawing or painting tool out there. Get it for 30% off this Cyber Week.

