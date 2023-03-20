Digital literacy: Can the republic 'survive an algorithm?'

DAVID KLEPPER and MANUEL VALDES
·6 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life.

Lee has tried to bring that kind of education into his classroom, with lessons about the need to double-check online sources, to diversify newsfeeds and to bring critical thinking to the web. He's also created an organization for other teachers to share resources.

“This technology is so new that no one taught us how to use it,” Lee said. “People are like, ‘There’s nothing we can do’ and they throw their hands in the air. I disagree with that. I would like to think the republic can survive an algorithm.”

Lee's efforts are part of a growing movement of educators and misinformation researchers working to offset an explosion of online misinformation about everything from presidential politics to pandemics. So far, the U.S. lags many other democracies in waging this battle, and the consequences of inaction are clear.

But for teachers already facing myriad demands in the classroom, incorporating internet literacy can be a challenge — especially given how politicized misinformation about vaccines, public health, voting, climate change and the war in Ukraine has become. The title of a talk for a recent gathering of Lee's group: “How to talk about conspiracy theories without getting fired.”

“It’s not teaching what to think, but how to think,” said Julie Smith, an expert on media literacy who teaches at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri. “It's engaging about engaging your brain. It's asking, ‘Who created this? Why? Why am I seeing it now? How does it make me feel and why?’”

New laws and algorithm changes are often offered as the most promising ways of combating online misinformation, even as tech companies study their own solutions.

Teaching internet literacy, however, may be the most effective method. New Jersey, Illinois and Texas are among states that have recently implemented new standards for teaching internet literacy, a broad category that can include lessons about how the internet and social media work, along with a focus on how to spot misinformation by cross-checking multiple sources and staying wary of claims with missing context or highly emotional headlines.

Media literacy lessons are often included in history, government or other social studies classes, and typically offered at the high school level, though experts say it's never too early — or late — to help people become better users of the internet.

Finnish children begin to learn about the internet in preschool, part of a robust anti-misinformation program that aims to make the country's residents more resistant to false online claims. Finland has a long history of combating propaganda and misinformation spread by its neighbor, Russia, and expanded its current efforts after Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea set off prompted another wave of disinformation.

“Media literacy was one of our priorities before the time of the internet,” Petri Honkonen, Finland's minister of science and culture, said in a recent interview. “The point is critical thinking, and that is a skill that everybody needs more and more. We have to somehow protect people. We also must protect democracy."

Honkonen spoke with The Associated Press earlier this year during a trip to Washington that included meetings to discuss Finland's work to fight online misinformation. One recent report on media literacy efforts in western democracies placed Finland at the top. Canada ranked seventh, while the U.S. came in at No. 18.

In Finland the lessons don't end with primary school. Public service announcements offer tips on avoiding false online claims and checking multiple sources. Additional programs are geared toward older adults, who can be especially vulnerable to misinformation compared to younger users more at home on the internet.

In the U.S., attempts to teach internet literacy have run into political opposition from people who equate it to thought control. Lee, the Seattle teacher, said that concern prevents some teachers from even trying.

Several years ago, the University of Washington launched “MisinfoDay,” which brought high schoolers and their teachers together for a one-day event featuring speakers, exercises and activities focused on media literacy. Seven hundred students from across the state attended one of three MisinfoDays this year.

Jevin West, the University of Washington professor who created the event, said he's heard from educators in other states and as far away as Australia who are interested in creating something similar.

“Maybe eventually, someday, nationally here in the United States, we have a day devoted to the idea of media literacy," West said. “There are all sorts of things we can do in terms of regulations, technology, in terms of research, but nothing is going to be more important than this idea of making us more resilient” to misinformation.

For teachers already struggling with other classroom demands, adding media literacy can seem like just one more obligation. But it's a skill that is just as important as computer engineering or software coding for the future economy, according to Erin McNeill, a Massachusetts mother who started Media Literacy Now, a national nonprofit that advocates for digital literacy education.

“This is an innovation issue,” McNeill said. “Basic communication is part of our information economy, and there will be huge implications for our economy if we don't get this right.”

The driver's education analogy comes up a lot when talking to media literacy experts. Automobiles first went into production in the early 20th century and soon became popular. But it was nearly three decades before the first driver's education courses were offered.

What changed? Governments passed laws regulating vehicle safety and driver behavior. Auto companies added features like collapsible steering columns, seat belts and air bags. And in the mid-1930s, safety advocates began to push for mandated driver's education.

That combination of government, industry and educators is seen as a model by many misinformation and media literacy researchers. Any effective solution to the challenges posed by online misinformation, they say, must by necessity include an educational component.

Media literacy in Canadian schools began decades ago and initially focused on television before being expanded throughout the digital era. Now it's accepted as an essential part of preparing students, according to Matthew Johnson, director of education at MediaSmarts, an organization that leads media literacy programs in Canada.

“We need speed limits, we need well-designed roads and good regulations to ensure cars are safe. But we also teach people how to drive safely," he said. "Whatever regulators do, whatever online platforms do, content always winds up in front of an audience, and they need to have the tools to engage critically with it.”

___

Klepper reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • UN to deliver diagnosis, prescription for climate crisis

    The United Nations was poised to release a capstone report Monday distilling nearly a decade of published science on the impacts and trajectory of global warming, and the tools available to prevent climate catastrophe.Since the last IPCC synthesis report in 2014, science has determined that devastating impacts are happening more quickly and at lower levels of warming than previously understood.

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( AMS:CCEP ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €17.3b (up 26% from...

  • Shell rules out more ambitious goal to cut customer emissions

    Shell decides against a more ambitious goal for reducing emissions, in part because it would cost the company a lot of money.

  • Jeffries slams weaponization committee in response to McCarthy tweet on Trump probe

    House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) took aim at the House weaponization subcommittee on Sunday, saying that he disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recent remarks about the New York grand jury investigation into former President Trump. McCarthy accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday of using the investigation to pursue “political vengeance,” saying…

  • What it may take to calm banking-sector jitters: time, and a Fed rate hike

    Why First Republic's $30 billion injection from big U.S. banks on Thursday isn't calming the stock market yet.

  • Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Asian stock markets fell Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined. Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two U.S. lenders.

  • Bidens to host 'Ted Lasso' cast to promote mental health

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the cast of the TV series “Ted Lasso” at the White House on Monday to promote mental health and well-being. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London — and other members of the cast will meet with the Bidens “to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall wellbeing," the White House said.

  • 'A holy war on sprawl': States seek to shape new housing development by limiting local control

    From tent cities in the traffic circles of Washington, D.C to Los Angeles’s Skid Row, a crisis of unaffordable housing and resulting high rates of homelessness is easy to observe nationwide. Now, trailblazing efforts are being made by state lawmakers to address the issue by forcing localities to accept new housing production.

  • West Milton man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old

    A West Milton man is being accused of killing a one-year-old boy in December.

  • Australia did not vow to help US defend Taiwan in submarine deal -minister

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia "absolutely" did not promise to support the U.S. in any military conflict over Taiwan in return for a deal to acquire U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday. Australia, the U.S. and Britain unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project on Monday.

  • How a Florida angler is finding the once-rare African Pompano in the Gulf of Mexico

    Known for its excellent table fare, African Pompano can be eaten as sushi or cooked in many ways.

  • Putin to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    The meeting was announced following China's offer of a Ukraine peace proposal.

  • India's macro stability won't be affected by bank crisis, official tells ET

    India's macroeconomic stability will not be affected by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two U.S. lenders, the country's economic affairs secretary told The Economic Times. Global capital flows might be adversely affected in the event of the crisis getting more pronounced, Ajay Seth told the newspaper in an interview. "India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and the country is on a sound footing to absorb any external shocks," Seth said.

  • Quinta Brunson Claps Back At Woman Who Made Assumptions About Her Academic History

    Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson clapped back at a woman who tried to come for her on Twitter. The drama started when Jeanne Allen, CEO of the Center for Education Reform, took shots at Brunson with incorrect statements.

  • District responds to student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

    A South Carolina school district said a ninth grader walking in a hallway was stopped during a moment of silence and not the Pledge of Allegiance, as the student had said in a lawsuit filed last month. Marissa Barnwell said she was pushed against the wall by a teacher at River Bluff High School when she didn't stop to recite the pledge as she walked to class in November, according to her family's lawsuit. A lawyer for Lexington School District 1 said videos from the hallway shows the teacher touched Barnwell's shoulder to get her attention but didn't push her.

  • My small Christian college on Wall Street is on the brink of going under. It had it coming.

    The King's College in NYC has a dualistic culture that pitted some students against each other, writes Paige Hagy. Now it's having money issues.

  • ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses

    In four short months, the GPT family of artificial intelligence chatbots have upended higher education like nothing since the arrival of Wi-Fi connections in classrooms. ChatGPT and its smarter, younger cousin, GPT-4, can create a realistic facsimile of a college term paper on command, or populate the answers to a midterm. At the start of…

  • With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a ‘Forever’ Payment Pause Possible?

    With President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness plan in danger of being struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, the administration could put its focus on extending the loan repayment pause...

  • An Iowa high schooler invented an infection-detecting suture. Now she’s a CEO.

    'I'm not your average science kid,' says Dasia Taylor, 19-year-old CEO of VariegateHealth. 'Historically, I'm not supposed to accomplish any of this.'

  • A New Federal Student Loan Program Will Move Millions Toward Forgiveness

    It’s unclear whether President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan will survive a legal challenge now before the Supreme Court, but a different federal program may still offer relief to many borrowers. Some are already seeing relief under the program, and the government just extended a key deadline for some borrowers who must take special steps to qualify. The help will come as a one-time adjustment to accounts of borrowers, some of whom have been making payments for decades. The adjustme