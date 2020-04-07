Digital Map Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usage, By Services, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Map Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (GIS, LiDAR, Aerial Photography, Digital Orthophotography), By Usage, By Services, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879594/?utm_source=PRN







The global digital map market size is estimated to reach USD 16.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to witness significant rise in demand from navigational application developers and Geographical Information System (GIS) providers, driven by a growing end-user base. The prolific rise in the number of smartphone and internet users has further augmented market growth. Moreover, growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars and anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, among others is expected to drive the demand for digital maps.



Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information.Applications such as smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, and logistics management need routing and congestion updates in real time.



As digital cartography has been developing at a rapid rate, it can support these applications with data feeds and information. In addition, the increasing number of businesses that are using location-based services for marketing and advertising is also estimated to accelerate the demand in the forthcoming years.



Digital mapping is also finding renewed demand in the government and public sector as the demand for environmental and topographical information systems is on the rise.Furthermore, the need to maintain an updated information system for law enforcement officials, defense forces, and local governing bodies in light of recent manmade and natural threats is anticipated to propel the demand for maps.



Smooth interaction between maps and information systems is one of the most important criteria for product success in the market owing to which vendors are expected to focus more on data integration over the forecast period. As the digital map industry matures, key players are anticipated to indulge in mergers and acquisitions in order to keep abreast of the market developments and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Digital orthophotography type is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growth of image-processing, data analysis technology, and the increasing applications in multiple end-use segments such as automotive and mobile devices

• Management services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for development, deployment, and integration of advanced digital maps for business analysis and earth mapping

• Automotive end-use segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing collaborations and partnerships between automotive manufacturers, in-dash navigation system providers, and digital map data providers for integration of advanced real-time navigation systems

• Revenue generation models are estimated to differ considerably in the forthcoming years with some vendors opting for revenue generation from data and information sales, while others opting for location-based services. There is also a high probability of vertical integration in the industry

• Developing regions are expected to witness exploration activities, whereas developed countries would witness a growth in demand for real-time data and information. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment due to the growth in the number of smartphone users as well as the number of vehicles. Recent technological developments and rising demand for smartphones are the factors expected to have a profound effect on the Personal Navigation Devices (PND) market

• The key digital map market participants include, ESRI, Inc.; Google, Inc.; DigitalGlobe, Inc.; Apple Inc.; HERE Holding Corporation; Getmapping PLC; Micello, Inc.; and TomTom International B.V.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879594/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-map-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-type-by-usage-by-services-by-end-use-by-region-and-segment-forecasts-2020---2027-301036603.html

SOURCE Reportlinker