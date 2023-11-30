Digital Media and Creative Arts Mentor Luncheon returns to Normandy High School

TechCrunch

After introducing an in-app shop that invited premium subscribers to buy digital decorations for their profiles, Discord now wants everybody to get in on the goods. Discord is expanding access to its virtual shop, first launched in October, allowing users who don't pay for a monthly Nitro subscription to purchase cosmetic updates to make their profiles and avatars unique. The shop, available to all Discord users through the profile settings page, offers two kinds of digital decorations: avatar decorations that drape fantasy, anime or other themed customizations over your profile picture or profile effects, which add flashy animations like fluttering cherry blossoms or dramatic shattering glass to a profile page.