New digital media program at Veterans Rally Point helps give a voice to veterans

A new class in Norwich is helping veterans share their voices.

Starting in the summer, Easterseals Veterans Rally Point in Norwich has partnered with Ability Media and Comcast NBC Universal to create a Digital Media Lab class for veterans. The second session finished just before Thanksgiving, and a third session will likely start in February.

David Stevens, owner of Ability Media and Quinnipiac University professor, runs the program. Stevens has been on the board of Easterseals for a couple of years. The program was conceived to offer veterans, including older ones, a creative storytelling outlet and a way to teach media and social media literacy, he said.

Easterseals already has a range of classes for its veterans, from pottery and woodworking to computers, so Stevens, who once worked for ESPN, wanted to take the technology component “to the next level.”

“Grandma and Grandpa can learn to edit a video and send it on Christmas, or veterans can put on podcasts, and it’ll help them recover from their injuries if other veterans can share their stories.”

Course curriculum

Twelve to 14 people usually sign up for each session. The course is 10 weeks, and teaches what a podcast is, showing how to shoot and edit, conduct interviews, and more. The students find the role they want, such as host, or director, or graphics, Stevens said.

“They want to go faster, but I want to teach them the proper way to do that so we can have really good content going forward,” he said.

Nubia Taylor and Evelyn Milton co-host the Veterans Rally Point Podcast, in the Digital Media Lab class taught by Ability Media owner David Stevens.

The podcasting studio is a serious set-up with microphones, computers monitoring the broadcast, and more. While a lot of the content is interview-based podcasting, Stevens also wants to get his students getting into the field and reporting when there’s a veteran-relevant event or news story, he said.

The programs made by the class members concern veteran experiences and important information for veterans. The podcasts are posted in various places online, including Easterseals’ and Veterans Rally Point’s social media, Your Home TV, and Roku.

Rally Point program is inspiring

Despite the long commute, Stevens is reinvigorated by the Rally Point program. While his college students “only want to work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” the veterans and family members of veterans who join the program are people who want to be there, he said.

“We have kids from seventh and eighth grade, up to people in their 70s, and its been fun,” he said.

One of the veterans who took the class is Veterans Rally Point receptionist Thena Cranfill, who served as a U.S. Army Medic during Operation Desert Storm. She was interested in the class because she listens to podcasts herself. Taking the class taught her to be more comfortable with public speaking and get over her inhibitions. It also helped her share the funny stories about her service, like the time she almost got spat on by a camel, or the first time her group got R&R, and she took an hour-long bubble bath, she said.

“War is war, and there’s nothing really good about war,” she said. “But in the middle of these horrific things, there’s little bits of humor. You find the humor, the irony, and a little bit of joy.”

Honored by the Chamber of Commerce

Despite being a new program, it was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut during its Social Service Recognition Breakfast in November, earning the award for Best Collaboration.

Stevens only found out about the award two weeks ago, and he didn’t realize it was “a big deal,” until he showed up to the ceremony, he said.

“It was very humbling and moving to me that they would appreciate what they would do,” he said. “The credit goes to the entire organization for allowing me to do my own thing.”

Stevens has done amazing work with his program, as he’s been able to teach the program to both new and experienced podcasters, said Veterans Rally Point Director of Military Services Lori Marriott.

“I’m proud of both Dave and the group,” she said.

Stevens, who was born without legs, wants to leave his “legless-y,” and he hopes Easterseals will eventually have its own studio and stays strong, even five or 10 years out, and can mature into its own media organization outright. Stevens also wants to expand the Ability Media program throughout Easterseals, and teach the material to kids in Hartford.

