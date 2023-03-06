Digital Media Solutions Stock Slides As Prism Withdraws Takeover Offer; Knocks Off 14% Workforce

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc's (NYSE: DMS) Board completed its review to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

  • The Board has unanimously determined to continue executing the company's strategic plan as an independent, public company.

  • On Mar. 3, 2023, Prism Data, LLC notified the company that it withdrew the Sept. 8 proposal to snap the company at $2.50 per share.

  • DMS implemented a restructuring plan to create efficiency, save costs and strategically target areas with growth potential.

  • With the business consolidation into DMS core service offerings, the restructuring resulted in a 14% reduction in the DMS workforce.

  • DMS agreed to acquire the HomeQuote.io home services marketplace from Customer Direct Group and the supporting media and technology assets of the ClickDealer international ad network for $35 million.

  • The acquisition will allow DMS to continue the expansion of its marketplace solutions into home services in the U.S. market while strengthening its brand direct business through international development.

  • Performance in the two years following closing could result in up to $10 million in additional contingent consideration.

  • The acquisition will likely add $70 million – $80 million to DMS FY2023 revenue and be accretive to DMS FY2023 earnings.

  • DMS held $18.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30.

  • Price Action: DMS shares traded lower by 18.18% at $0.90 on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Digital Media Solutions Stock Slides As Prism Withdraws Takeover Offer; Knocks Off 14% Workforce originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Short-term cash is back in style with yields sizzling around 5%, but watch out for a Fed policy U-turn, says investment strategist

    Money market funds are hot with short-term Treasury yields shooting higher, says SoFi's Liz Young, who also says be wary of a Fed policy pivot.

  • A fantastic week for Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) 76% institutional owners, one-year returns continue to impress

    Key Insights Significantly high institutional ownership implies Devon Energy's stock price is sensitive to their...

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have what it takes to be companies that provide impressive returns on a relatively small investment. Up by 63% year to date, Nvidia stock is surging as investors gain optimism about its future. While the company is still experiencing weakness in its gaming segment, the computing hardware and software designer's new pivot to artificial intelligence (AI) could help lead to the next leg of sustainable expansion.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Legendary investor Bill Ackman made billions as COVID struck by dusting off a 2008-crisis-era playbook

    Bill Ackman made big money during the pandemic. A new book reveals how he called not one, but two Black Swan events.

  • Down 27%, Is This Big-Time Energy Dividend Stock Still a Buy?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has hit a bit of a rough patch. The oil company was red-hot last year, rallying nearly 40%. However, it has cooled off considerably in recent months, falling 27% from its peak.

  • 3 Companies Boosting Their Dividends Even in This Economy

    Even today, there are companies confident enough in their futures to offer increased payouts to their shareholders.