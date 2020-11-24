Digital PCR Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The Digital PCR market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 17. 8% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the rising diagnostics and screening tests of diseases like cancer, hereditary, and infectious diseases, and the growing demand for parental testing and gene study.

New York, Nov. 24, 2020
As per GLOBOCAN, the number of leukemia cases in the year 2018 was around 437,033. As the incidence of such diseases increases, the usage of the Digital PCR increases and thus the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of biotechnology and the increasing funding toward the same are boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of the instruments and the lack of skilled labor is the major drawback for the digital PCR market growth.

Key Market Trends
Droplet Digital PCR Segment to Dominate the Market Globally

Droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) is a method for performing digital PCR that is based on water-oil emulsion droplet technology. A sample is fractionated into 20,000 droplets, and PCR amplification of the template molecules occur in each droplet. The ddPCR technology uses reagents and workflows similar to those used for most standard TaqMan probe-based assays. The massive sample partitioning is a key aspect of the ddPCR technique. Apart from the above-mentioned advantages of the ddPCR, factors that are propelling the segment growth are increasing prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and increasing funding and advancements of the biotechnology sector.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region and established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and increase in number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape
The digital PCR market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Stilla, and Avance Biosciences.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989471/?utm_source=GNW

