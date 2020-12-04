Digital PCR Market Size USD 1,052 Million By 2027 At CAGR 12.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital PCR Market is segmented by Treatment Type (Droplet Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Device & Equipments Category.

The global Digital PCR market size generated USD 398 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,052 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Digital PCR Market size are, rising incidences of target infectious diseases, continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies, increasing investments, increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics, and successful completion of the Human Genome Project.

This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global digital polymerase chain reaction market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIGITAL PCR MARKET SIZE

Rising incidences of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders are expected to drive the growth of digital PCR market size. The market for genomic analysis techniques has gradually increased over the last decade as a result of their growing use in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases and genetic disorders. Growth in the global prevalence of target diseases, coupled with the demonstrated efficacy of qPCR and dPCR analysis in the diagnosis and estimation of disease-causing microbes, is expected to increase the demand for digital PCR.

Also, continued efforts by PCR manufacturers to develop novel systems and kits for use in molecular testing are likely to further boost the growth of the digital PCR market size. New systems are expected to deliver highly automated workflows and faster processing times compared to current digital PCR platforms, which are likely to bring a major competitive advantage to the business.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE DIGITAL PCR MARKET

Major market players have continuously concentrated on deploying proactive business initiatives to sustain their competitive position. Primary actions taken by players include new product releases, alliances and partnerships with organizations.

Some of the top companies in the digital PCR market are 4basebio AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Combinati, Inc., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DIGITAL PCR MARKET SHARE

North America is expected to hold the largest digital PCR market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products, availability of R&D funding for genomic research, expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics & forensics, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products compared to other regions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increase in the patient pool due to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with an increase in patients' understanding of early detection of these diseases, is expected to fuel demand for PCR products and, in turn, drive market growth.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Technology Type

  • Droplet Digital PCR

  • BEAMing Digital PCR

By Product Type

  • Digital PCR Systems

  • Consumables & Reagents

  • Software & Services

By Application

  • Research

  • Clinical Diagnostics

  • Forensic & Others

By End User

  • Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries

  • Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Universities & Other Organizations

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

