Digital Realty Launches Development of Second Data Centre in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the development of a new, carrier-neutral data centre in a purpose-built facility in Hong Kong – to be named Digital Realty Kin Chuen (HKG11). The move marks another significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL™ across Asia Pacific, closely following the recent groundbreaking of Digital Realty's new data centre in Seoul, Korea. The Hong Kong facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data centre provider at the heart of a growing community of interest.

Digital Realty entered Hong Kong in 2012 with the acquisition of Digital TKO (HKG10), located within the Tsueng Kwan O industrial estate and capable of delivering up to 18 megawatts of critical IT capacity. The new facility is strategically located in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong's rapidly developing new data centre cluster and the primary auxiliary location outside Tseung Kwan O, providing the ability to cater to diverse, multi-site workloads. Upon completion, the new, 21,000 square-metre building will deliver up to 24 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

The new data centre will support the continued development of Hong Kong as a key technology and data hub and drive the adoption of cloud computing services and solutions across the region. The facility is expected to be built out and ready for global and regional customers by mid-2021.

"Our investment in Hong Kong is another important milestone on our global platform roadmap, enabling customers' digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting their future growth on PlatformDIGITAL," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "As we continue to expand in Asia, the launch of our second facility in Hong Kong underscores its importance as a major data hub, providing customers with the coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support their digital ambitions."

The HKG11 facility will be built up to a total of 12 floors, eight of which will be dedicated for customer deployments. The new facility will also offer superior connectivity through close access to various facilities-based operators.

"Hong Kong is a regional leader in cloud readiness and has significant potential for further cloud adoption along with a strong base of customers with an appetite for digital technologies," added Mark Smith, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Digital Realty. "We are delighted to launch our new facility, which will go a long way towards meeting the rapidly growing demand and bringing value to customers across the region, especially from China."

Hong Kong is well placed among Asian cities in terms of cloud readiness. The city claimed the top spot in the recent Cloud Readiness Index (CRI)1 based on cloud infrastructure, security, and regulation, according to the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA). The index found that Hong Kong is already a strong regional performer in fundamental readiness areas such as cloud regulation and infrastructure. An opportunity exists for the city to strengthen areas such as cloud governance and security to spur broader and faster cloud adoption, according to the study.