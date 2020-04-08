Digital Realty Powers on Third Data Centre in Singapore

New facility to house major Singaporean multinational banking corporation along with leading global cloud provider

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has officially 'powered on' Digital Loyang II (SIN12), its third data centre in Singapore. The new, 50-megawatt SIN12 facility marks a significant extension of the company's global roadmap for critical infrastructure deployments on PlatformDIGITAL™.

Digital Realty More

The project is partially pre-leased to a major Singaporean multinational banking and financial services corporation, a global industry leader in digital banking, fintech and sustainability, along with a leading global cloud provider. The SIN12 facility provides an efficient, sustainable, secure and regulatory compliant location that will help customers build a future-proof foundation for their data centre strategy.

"Digital Realty's top priority is the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers, and we are focused on ensuring that our global platform supports business continuity for all our customers especially during the challenges posed by the current global pandemic," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "The development of our third data centre in Singapore underscores our long-term commitment to supporting the country's digital economy as well as its fast-growing fintech industry, and to help keep critical industries functioning. The new facility will be one of the most energy-efficient data centres in Singapore and will help our customers realise their digital ambitions as well as their sustainability goals."

Digital Loyang II is adjacent to Digital Loyang I, or SIN11. The two facilities are connected by diverse high-count fiber routes, enabling customers in both facilities to connect directly via dark fiber cross-connects and to access numerous network and service providers. The Digital Loyang campus is located less than 25 kilometres from Singapore's central business district and will provide up to 50 megawatts of critical power capacity to regional and global customers.

The new development has been designed for highly energy-efficient operation with limited water usage and environmental impact and has already achieved a Platinum certification under Singapore's BCA Green Mark building assessment system. The Green Mark certification scheme is a green building rating system designed to evaluate a building's environmental impact and performance. It provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the overall environmental performance of new and existing buildings to promote sustainable design and best practices in construction and operations.

Both the existing SIN11 and SIN12 facilities are strategically located close to the Changi North Cable landing station, a key sub-sea internet hub for the region. The new multi-story SIN12 facility offers a total footprint of 34,000 square metres and will ultimately broaden opportunities for global enterprise customers to expand their core digital assets on PlatformDIGITAL™ in the key Singapore market.