    Advertisement

    Digital Realty Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

    The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $429.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.48 per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $53.7 million, or 20 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $993 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.1 million.

    Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share.

    The company's shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $158.73, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLR

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.