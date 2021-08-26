Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) share price is up 60% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 3.0% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Digital Realty Trust achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 87.17, the market remains optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Digital Realty Trust's TSR for the last 5 years was 90%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Digital Realty Trust provided a TSR of 6.4% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 14% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Digital Realty Trust is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

