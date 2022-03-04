Digital Realty's 5% Dividend Hike Rewards Investors

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR,), a leading global real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection properties, said on Thursday that its board of directors had authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2022.

Notably, the new dividend represents a 5% raise. The Austin, Texas-based company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31. Digital Realtys stock was trading at about $139.35 at midday on Friday, a gain of 1.54%, or $2.11 per share.





"Our board of directors has approved a 5% increase in our quarterly common stock cash dividend to $1.22 per share, reflecting confidence in the underlying strength of our business as well as the strength of the recurring cash flows that support a steadily growing and well covered dividend, while retaining capital to fund future growth opportunities," commented Andrew P. Power, President and chief financial officer, in a statement. "This marks the 17th consecutive year we have grown our dividend, and we are pleased to be among a select group of REITs to have raised the dividend each and every year since our initial public offering in 2004."

With the quarterly rate now at $1.22, the companys annual dividend is $4.88 per share. The annualized yield will be 3.6% based on the closing share price of $137.24 on March 3.

Digital Realtys ability to sustain the hiked dividend depends on the strength of its business and its ability to generate recurring cash flows, said Zacks Equity Research. Its performance highlights a healthy funds from operations (FFO) picture. Over the next five years, its FFO is projected to grow at a rate of 6.8%.

The rise in Digital Realtys stock price snapped a two-day losing streak, MarketWatch noted. It closed $42.91 below its 52-week high of $178.22, which the company achieved on Dec. 31, 2021.

The companys board also authorized the following preferred stock dividends:

A cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022.

A cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022.

A cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022.

