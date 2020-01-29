Digital Remedy Thrives in 2019, Celebrates 20 Years of Ad Tech Innovation

While the Ad Tech Industry Throws Curveballs that Send Other Firms into a Tailspin, Award-Winning Digital Optimization Provider Delivers Results for Publishers, Advertisers, and Agencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ad tech industry's tumultuous sea of constant change, bellwether digital media execution and optimization provider Digital Remedy, continues to steer industry innovation to deliver results for publishers, advertisers, and agencies.

On the heels of a stellar 2019, the company is forging ahead into its 20th year—an unprecedented milestone in an industry where providers and platforms come and go quickly—with strong momentum and new leadership.

Over the past year, Digital Remedy has earned numerous accolades for its thriving workplace culture and is kicking off 2020 with new honors, being named an AdAge Best Places to Work in 2020. In 2019, the company also ranked #2 among midsize companies on Crain's Best Places to work in New York City—the seventh consecutive year that Digital Remedy has placed on the list. And, for the first time, the Digital Remedy New Orleans office earned "Best Places to Work" accolades by New Orleans City Business.

Digital Remedy also earned a spot as one of three finalists in Crain's "Best New Idea" contest for the company's Mental Health Week initiative, a program that also earned the company its first Stevie Award, a Silver for Great Employers. That win was quickly followed by a Bronze Stevie for Women in Business, recognizing the company's achievement in promoting work-life balance—a testament to the company's core values in action.

As part of its growth strategy, Digital Remedy has welcomed two new board members, expanding the company's breadth of expertise to stay ahead of the ever-changing industry.

Alex Chatfield , VP of Sales and Account Management for Xandr's strategic buying platform, Xandr Invest, is a programmatic industry veteran, having joined AppNexus a decade ago as employee No. 35. Today he manages a distributed team that supports Xandr's North American agency customers both pre and post-sales. Chatfield brings global business experience to the team, having served as a senior consultant for IBM Global Business Services, supporting several multiyear, multimillion-dollar projects for Fortune 500 companies.

"In such a crowded and fast-moving industry, it's extremely gratifying to still be a major player," said Digital Remedy CEO and founder Mike Seiman. "As others have come and gone, we've not only survived; we've thrived, leading innovation through all the ebbs and flows. A large part of that success is a direct result of our team's unparalleled talent and our culture, where every idea, every suggestion, and every point of view matters."

Digital Remedy provides omni-channel, multi-DSP media execution with a proprietary platform backed by industry experts, knowledge, and insights. The comprehensive approach helps advertisers, publishers, and agencies optimize their digital media investments through operational efficiency, transparent audience access, and affordable results.

To learn more, visit www.digitalremedy.com .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a digital media execution and technology company with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, publishers, and agencies the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From audience extension and targeting strategies, to campaign optimization and inventory monetization, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

