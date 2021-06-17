Digital sex crime victims in South Korea are often expected to scan the internet for evidence in their own cases, and face 'major barriers to justice,' says report

Matthew Loh
·3 min read
South Korea protest 2018: my life is not your porn
Thousands of South Korean women marched in 2018 against rampant sexual harassment. and hidden spycam pornography Jean Chung/Getty Images

  • Illegal filming in South Korea increased 11-fold from 2007 to 2018, said an HRW report.

  • Women are often "immersed in the abuse" and expected to do their own investigations into crimes.

  • Perpetrators who are convicted usually handed light sentences, said the US-based human rights org.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

South Korean victims of digital sex crimes are expected to gather their own evidence for their cases and are left responsible for monitoring the internet for images and videos of themselves, a new report from Human Rights Watch found.

The report, based on 38 interviews and an online survey, was released Tuesday. It found that the country's handling of digital sex crimes was "not sufficient" and may actually be retraumatizing victims.

This leaves them "immersed in the abuse," it said.

It detailed three types of digital sex crimes in South Korea: the use of spycams on victims in places like toilets, changing rooms, schools, and workplaces, footage taken consensually but leaked without permission, and faked or manipulated images.

"Digital sex crimes are a new form of crime. They are fast to evolve while the law is a little bit slower to prevent or punish. You make a law regarding crime A. They invent crime B… We will always be slower, but we are making efforts," an expert with the government told HRW.

Cases involving illegal filming in the country shot up 11-fold from 585 cases in 2008 to 6,615 in 2017, it said.

It added that around 80% of victims of these crimes are women, and 98% of perpetrators were men.

But the report also highlighted that South Korean women often face "major barriers to justice" in these cases.

It said prosecutors drop many digital sex crime cases - 43.5% in 2019 compared to 27.7% of homicide cases and 19.9% of robbery cases dropped - and that judges frequently impose low sentences on convicted perpetrators.

Though most cases that reach a verdict have resulted in convictions, the majority of sentences involve fines or suspended sentences. Only 2% of perpetrators arrested for digital sex crimes in 2019 were imprisoned, according to the report.

Long-term trauma for survivors

Meanwhile, victims of these cases face trauma "so deep it at times leads to suicide," which occurred with two cases profiled in the HRW report.

Lee Ye-rin, a South Korean digital sex crime survivor who spoke to the watchdog, discovered that a clock gifted by her boss was actually embedded with a spycam that filmed her while she was in her bedroom for a month and a half.

She said that when she reported the crime, a male officer interrogated her for four hours about what she had been doing in her bedroom. She also said she was often not informed of the status of her case.

Her employer was eventually caught and jailed for 10 months, but Lee told HRW that she was still taking medication for depression and anxiety.

"What happened took place in my own room - so sometimes, in regular life, in my own room, I feel terrified without reason," she told the organization.

HRW urged the South Korean government to create a commission to "review the appropriateness of current sentences and remedies for digital sex crimes," give more funding to services that help victims, and increase the number of women in legal and law enforcement, among other recommendations.

Gender issues and abuse against women have taken the spotlight in South Korea in recent years. The country has been plagued by numerous sexual assault cases committed by politicians, K-pop stars, and high-profile figures.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has vowed to make Korea safer for women, pledging to increase the representation of women in the cabinet and close the pay gap in the labor market.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Biden tells Putin certain cyberattacks should be 'off-limits'

    U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out safe zones online. Biden wasn't explicit about which areas he wanted out of bounds, but spoke of 16 kinds of infrastructure - an apparent reference to the 16 sectors designated as critical by the U.S. Homeland Security Department, including telecommunications, healthcare, food and energy. "We agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off-limits," Biden said following a lakeside summit with Putin in Geneva.

  • The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actor Roundtable With Chris Rock, John Boyega, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors and Josh O'Connor

    Chris Rock, John Boyega, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors and Josh O’Connor joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respective projects.

  • Rachel McAdams turned down Anne Hathaway's role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' 3 times, director reveals

    The film's director, David Frankel, said that the studio did not begin to seriously consider Hathaway until Meryl Streep put in a good word.

  • Leslie Odom Jr. talks parenting: 'I think you get less than 5 things that you get to teach your kid'

    The Broadway star spent the pandemic caring for his growing family.

  • The Russian press could tell us how the Biden-Putin summit really went

    The Russian press could tell us how the Biden-Putin summit really went

  • FOX, ESPN step up bidding for Robert Griffin III

    FOX and ESPN execs were blown away by Robert Griffin's auditions

  • ‘Mortal Kombat’s Jessica McNamee Signs With Hyperion

    EXCLUSIVE: Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat, Sirens) has signed with Hyperion for agency representation. The Australian actress was most recently seen playing Sonya Blade in Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, which rebooted the martial arts fantasy film series, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. She previously co-starred opposite […]

  • Ryan Reynolds and Match Made One of the Best Dating Commercials We've Ever Seen

    And of course Blake Lively had an appropriately hilarious response.

  • The Bold Type’s Meghann Fahy Dives Into Sutton’s Season 5 Journey

    EW’s Marcus Jones goes live with The Bold Type star Meghann Fahy.

  • Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth IL holiday

    Gov. Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.

  • Asian Deliveryman Riding a Bicycle Stabbed By Another Cyclist in Brooklyn

    The incident: The 53-year-old victim, whose identity has been withheld, was riding his bicycle near 3480 Fulton St. in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills neighborhood at around 4 p.m. when he was attacked from behind, reported NBC. Wanted for ASSAULT: On 6/13 at 4 PM in the vicinity of 3480 Fulton St in Brooklyn, a 53-year-old male was delivering food on his bike when he was stabbed in the back by an unknown individual.

  • Juneteenth: US to add federal holiday marking end of slavery

    Democrats said it would commemorate "America's original sin", but critics call it "identity politics".

  • Texas dedicates $250m to help build Trump’s border wall

    Governor says he does not know final price but will hire team to work out costs and hire contractors to build it

  • Kim: NK's food "tense" due to pandemic, typhoon

    Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday (June 15) to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the state-run television channel KRT on Wednesday (June 16).Kim said the overall economy had improved in the first half of the year, with total industrial output growing 25% from a year before, KRT said. However, there were "a series of deviations" in the party's efforts to implement the plans due to several obstacles, he said, singling out tight food supplies.The party vowed to direct all efforts to farming this year and discuss ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, KRT said. Kim called for steps to minimise impacts of natural disasters as a lesson from last year critical to attaining this year's goal.

  • Scientists develop Covid antibody test to map spread of variants

    Scientists have created an antibody test which can spot whether people have been exposed to new Covid-19 variants, in a development which could come as a game-changer for Britain's efforts to keep emerging strains under control. The University of Aberdeen has worked with biotech company Vertebrate Antibodies and NHS Grampian to develop the test, which they say can tell whether people have developed antibodies to a Covid-19 infection with more than 98pc accuracy. The scientists say the test can s

  • Republicans push to sanction Chinese officials over Wuhan lab probe

    Two House Republicans — including Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — are introducing a bill Tuesday to sanction top Chinese health officials until they allow an investigation into whether the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, according to a copy of the bill text obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The lab-leak theory has regained prominence in both the scientific and political worlds, after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Vir

  • North Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, state media said on Wednesday. Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the official KCNA news agency. The committee set goals and tasks to achieve its new five-year economic plan outlined at its previous session in February, including increased food and metal production.

  • Meet the New York prosecutors that scare Trump more than Mueller

    Manhattan DA Cy Vance tapped two heavy hitting prosecutors who have experience bringing down mafia heads for his probe into the Trump Organization. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber investigates how these prosecutors’ backgrounds may be the most revealing part of the Trump investigation yet.

  • The Real Story Behind Kevin Hart's Fatherhood Movie Is Devastating

    Netflix's upcoming film Fatherhood has a completely devastating premise: a man's wife passes away the day after giving birth to their first daughter, and they must rebuild the life that follows. Starring Kevin Hart, the drama is actually based on a bestselling book titled Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin.

  • California lifts most COVID-19 restrictions as economy reopens

    For the first time in over a year, California is reopening and lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. Masks will still be required in some settings. Carter Evans reports.