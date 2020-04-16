Digital Therapeutics Leader Biofourmis Expands into Oncology Market with Strategic Acquisition of Gaido Health

Acquisition of Gaido Health from Takeda Digital Ventures builds Biofourmis' digital therapeutics portfolio in oncology, while improving the care experience for cancer patients and providers

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a global leader in digital therapeutics that powers personalized predictive care, announced today it has finalized an agreement to acquire Gaido Health from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a strategic deal that expands Biofourmis' portfolio in the oncology space. Gaido Health—a Los Angeles-area based digital therapeutics company focused on the oncology market—was part of Takeda Digital Ventures, Takeda's corporate technology investment and incubation arm.

Biofourmis is a fast-growing global health IT start-up founded in Singapore, with U.S. offices in Boston, that augments personalized patient care and therapies with Digital Therapeutics for better management of patients with complex chronic conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Biofourmis) More

The acquisition seeks to address a disconnected oncology care pathway that has led to more than 30% of patients on chemotherapy being readmitted to the hospital or requiring a visit to the emergency department. In the United States alone, 1.6 million patients are diagnosed with cancer each year, and the total cost of care is expected to rise to $170 billion in 2020.

"Biofourmis' digital therapeutics solution for oncology—now bolstered with this acquisition of Gaido Health—is based on an innovative approach that continuously monitors patients' physiology biomarkers and symptoms, detects early signs of complications, and arms care teams with tools to intervene early to prevent medical crises, improve outcomes and lower costs," said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO of Biofourmis. "The platform also empowers patients with cancer to self-manage symptoms using Biofourmis' artificial intelligence [AI]-based Biovitals® treatment algorithms, which improves engagement and quality of life."

Gaido Health's solution, which will be supported by Biofourmis' existing Biovitals® platform, combines information on vital signs collected via remote monitoring in the home, patient surveys and analytics to detect early signs of complications in patients with cancer who have been recently discharged from the hospital. Gaido Health's AI-based algorithms detect signs of complications to inform the clinician, enabling earlier interventions.

Oncology patients are typically immunocompromised due to their illness and treatments and therefore more susceptible to health issues such as infection—so visiting healthcare facilities could increase their health risks, including potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The algorithms offer insights to help clinicians safely monitor recently discharged oncology patients in their homes to avoid those risks, while also decreasing costs and increasing patient satisfaction.

"The first question we always ask ourselves at Takeda is, 'How can we do more for patients?'—and Gaido Health does the same," said Bruce Meadows, Head of Investments at Takeda Digital Ventures. "Gaido was founded in 2018 to create new tools that assist caregivers in monitoring patients undergoing chemotherapy, and we are very proud of what Gaido has achieved. Biofourmis will continue this vital work."

Rajput said that Gaido Health's focus on oncology was a perfect complement to Biofourmis' existing digital therapeutics portfolio, which includes therapeutic areas such as heart failure, chronic pain and other cardiometabolic diseases.