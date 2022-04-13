Digital trail uncovers Dallas wife's plot to kill husband

Jamie Faith, an airline manager, was murdered in broad daylight outside his Dallas home on October 9, 2020. His killer learned it's not easy to get away with murder in a time where seemingly everything is recorded somewhere.

Jamie Faith was shot seven times as he walked his dog that October morning. The murder seemed random, but investigators soon found texts that led them to the shooter.

"The reality is today in our world, it's really difficult to get away with murder," Jim Holland, a retired Texas Ranger and CBS News consultant, told "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant.

Holland said Jamie's wife, Jennifer Faith, forgot to delete texts that mentioned an old boyfriend.

"Darrin Lopez was a high school sweetheart of Jennifer Faith … and … he wanted her back," Holland explained. "When law enforcement finds out … they're going to dig into … cell phone records … text messages."

"So, the technology … that's such a part of our lives, so long as you're living a lawful life, it's great. But if you're doing something' shady, you're gonna get caught," noted Van Sant.

"Right. You know, obviously everyone in society loves, you know, all the great things that we have, the text messaging and everything that goes with it, instant communication. But the reality is — is these are footprints," said Holland.

"He's traveling from … his residence, to the Faith's home in Dallas, Texas," Holland continued. "And we know that because of electronics … because of purchases and … because of surveillance camera footage."

Darrin Lopez was arrested and charged with Jamie Faith's murder. He pleaded not guilty. While he admitted killing Jamie, Lopez claims it was Jennifer's idea.

You can watch Peter Van Sant's report, "The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith," tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS News Streaming Network. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Story continues

Frank James, Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, arrested in Manhattan, officials announce

TechWatch: Elon Musk accused of market manipulation over Twitter shares

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says a baby is among those who have been raped since Russia's invasion