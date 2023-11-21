Digital Transformation Ministry unveils $3,000 empowerment grants for women in business

You can apply for participation until November 30

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched an educational grant program for women in business, allocating up to $8,000 for developing new ventures.

The program targets both aspiring entrepreneurs and those who already have established products, the ministry’s press service wrote on Telegram on Nov. 20.

The program includes:

Online and offline training in marketing, sales, financial planning, digital transformation, service, and pricing strategy.

Consultations with leading psychologists.

Mentorship from industry experts.

The initiative will support 200 outstanding participants with $3,000 each for business development. Additionally, the two participants presenting the best ideas will each receive an additional $5,000.

Applications for participation in the grants program can be submitted until Nov. 30.

It was previously reported that the government has introduced new grant application procedures for the creation or development of a new business.

