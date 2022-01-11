Digital Transformation in Restaurant Industry: Hear From Co-Founder & CEO of Perfect Company in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the Co-Founder & CEO of Perfect Company to discuss its leadership in providing technological solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industries, the founding and evolution of the company, profiles of foodservice clients utilizing Perfect Company solutions, and the company’s approach to fundraising. The event featured Perfect Company Co-Founder & CEO Mike Wallace joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About Perfect Company

From the stockroom to the kitchen to the customer, Perfect Company makes perfection a reality for restaurants with fresh, profit-driving technologies focused on efficient operations. Our game-like solutions improve employee execution while our dynamic data gives managers new control and visibility into food preparation and pick up. For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech.

Mr. Wallace discussed:

How Perfect Company leads in providing technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries

The founding and evolution of Perfect Company

Profile of foodservice clients utilizing Perfect Company solutions

Approach to fundraising

About the Speaker:

Mike Wallace is Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company. Mike is a consummate inventor whose love for creating began in 1980 when he received his first patent. Since then he’s authored two computer games, invented and licensed numerous toys, developed automotive software for GM, conceived and led the development of an interactive TV software platform for Ensequence, and was named one of NRN’s Most Influential Solutions Providers in 2021.