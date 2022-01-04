Digital vaccine passports: convenient or the deepening of surveillance state?

Associated Press

A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win a fast dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince sexually assaulted an American woman when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made it clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.” The oral arguments followed written submissions made weeks ago in the case brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleged in her August lawsuit that the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 after she was introduced to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.