Digital vaccine passports: convenient or the deepening of surveillance state?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Journalist Judith Levine makes the case against digital vaccine passports. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Penn State picks up wrestling commit in Michigan’s Josh Barr

    He is a top-10 recruit in the class of 2023.

  • Robby Soave: The era of Covid Karens is OVER– Omicron is coming for everyone

    Robby Soave predicts that we've reached the end of Covid grandstanding and shaming. About Rising About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID-19 vaccine arrested

    New York police arrested a Long Island teacher accused of forcefully injecting a student with a COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Eve.Laura Russo, 54, was arrested last Friday at her home, Nassau County police said in a statement on Monday. She is charged with the unauthorized practice of a profession.Russo was released from jail and has a court appearance on Jan. 21.According to the police report, Russo, who is not a registered medical...

  • Kim Iversen: What is MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS? Is The Public Being Gaslit?

    Kim Iversen explains what "mass formation psychosis" is. About Rising About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • COVID-19 cases surge almost 300% in Okaloosa; Walton cases jump 231%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Florida in the week ending Sunday, rising 142% as 302,179 cases were reported. The...

  • 74.5 inches of snow? Multiple weather records smashed at one Alaska national park

    60 inches of snow were on the ground on Dec. 29.

  • Joe Burrow, Bengals locker room goes viral for cigar celebration

    The Bengals threw an epic celebration in the locker room.

  • Our Top Recipes Made Better by Mayonnaise

    Whether you are team Duke's, Hellmann's, or otherwise, you know the draw of a good mayo and the magic touch it brings to just about everything—and we mean everything. From desserts to appetizers, there's not one course on the menu that it can't touch. Fancy a sweet snack?

  • Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

    A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win a fast dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince sexually assaulted an American woman when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made it clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.” The oral arguments followed written submissions made weeks ago in the case brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleged in her August lawsuit that the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 after she was introduced to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

  • Treatment in Las Vegas is saving critically ill COVID patients

    A treatment is saving critically ill COVID-19 patients. There is only one hospital in Nevada with this special machine that is a lifeline for some of the sickest people.

  • US could be under rightwing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns

    Canadian political scientist warns in op ed of Trumpist threat to American democracy and possible effect on northern neighborThe Steal: stethoscope for a democracy near cardiac arrest Donald Trump speaks in Greenville, North Carolina, last June. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters The US could be under a rightwing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American democracy”. “We mustn’t dismiss these pos

  • El Salvador's crypto-loving president says bitcoin is going to $100,000 this year and predicts 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

    The crypto-loving president also projected two more countries will adopt bitcoin as legal tender, though he did not specify which.

  • Cobra Kai 's Jacob Bertrand on Hawk's 'Really Surprising' Journey — and His Hair for Season 5

    "He's finally back on the good side," Jacob Bertrand tells PEOPLE of his character in season 4 of Netflix's Cobra Kai

  • CEO of world's largest hedge fund resigns ahead of potential Senate run

    Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick stepped down from his post to consider joining the Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund announced Monday.Why it matters: The race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term, is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country and could determine control of the Senate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Other GOP cand

  • A TikToker paid off her husband’s student loans for Christmas, and his reaction is priceless

    The moment is drawing all kinds of praise on TikTok. The post A TikToker paid off her husband’s student loans for Christmas, and his reaction is priceless appeared first on In The Know.

  • This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

    Bellwether's Volar is a cool concept. But as its half-scale demonstrator begins flight testing, it could become a real flying Bond car.

  • Watch Bill Belichick present game ball in locker room after Patriots beat Jaguars

    The New England Patriots were fired up in the locker room after Sunday's game, and who could blame them? Check out this video of the postgame celebration.

  • 2022’s Hottest New Illness: Flurona

    Ammar Awad via ReutersLess than 72 hours into 2022 and we’ve already got a new nightmare to keep us awake at night: flurona. The world’s first verified case of a double infection pairing influenza and coronavirus infections has been identified in Israel in a pregnant woman who was not vaccinated. Early in the pandemic, there were some reported cases of dual infections in the U.S. before the coronavirus was fully understood, but none were verified with the World Health Organization.The Israeli pa

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell issues dire warning about midterms: 'Could be the last election'

    Democrat representative Eric Swalwell appeared on "All In With Chris Hayes," Monday.

  • Motorcycle Monday: 9-Wheel Harley Rig Is Amazing

    Have you seen this thing before?