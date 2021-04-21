Digital Yuan Gives China a New Tool to Strike Back at Critics

Digital Yuan Gives China a New Tool to Strike Back at Critics
Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Even as China grows in economic and military power, perhaps nothing reveals Beijing’s weaknesses more than the U.S.’s control of the global financial system.China has recently sought ways to counteract U.S. sanctions after the Trump administration targeted Chinese officials and companies over policies from the South China Sea to Xinjiang. Hong Kong’s leader can’t access a bank account and a top executive at Huawei Technologies Co. is detained in Canada. Even China’s state-run banks are complying with U.S. sanctions.That’s one reason the Biden administration is starting to study whether China’s development of a digital currency will make it harder for the U.S. to enforce sanctions, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The digital yuan, which could see a wider roll out at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, is also spurring the U.S. to consider creating a digital dollar.

But instead of challenging U.S. dollar dominance and neutralizing sanctions, the digital yuan appears potentially more geopolitically significant as leverage over multinational companies and governments that want access to China’s 1.4 billion consumers. Since China has the ability to monitor transactions involving the digital currency, it may be easier to retaliate against anyone who rebuffs Beijing on sensitive issues like Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

“If you think that the United States has a lot of power through our Treasury sanctions authorities, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Matt Pottinger, former U.S. deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration, said last week at a hearing of the government-backed U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. “That currency can be turned off like a light switch.”

So far China has mostly resisted hitting foreign firms in response to U.S. actions on companies like Huawei, holding off on releasing an “unreliable entity list” designed to punish anyone who damages national security. Any move to cut off access to the digital yuan would carry similarly high stakes, potentially prompting foreign investors to pack up and leave.

But Beijing has gone after companies like Hennes & Mauritz AB for statements on human-rights issues, even while government officials have been careful to avoid directly endorsing a boycott. In a Weibo post last month, the Communist Party Youth League declared: “Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking!”

Controlling access to China’s massive market remains the best way for Beijing to hit back at the U.S.: As long as Chinese companies still want access to the broader financial world dominated by the U.S. and its allies, Washington can effectively wield sanctions against nearly anyone who doesn’t operate exclusively in China’s orbit. And Beijing has little incentive to shun the dollar.

While President Xi Jinping has called for greater self-sufficiency in key technologies like advanced computer chips, a financial decoupling from the U.S. would only hurt China’s economy and potentially leave the Communist Party more exposed to destabilizing attacks. After Xi effectively ended Hong Kong’s autonomy last year with a sweeping national security law, the U.S. refrained from cutting off the territory’s ability to access U.S. dollars due to the potential devastation to the global financial system.

‘Great Commercial Risk’

Widespread use of the digital yuan -- also known as the e-CNY -- could potentially give China’s central bank more data on financial transactions than the big tech giants, allowing the Communist Party to both strengthen its grip on power and fine-tune policies to bolster the economy. While that level of control may boost growth in the world’s second-biggest economy, it also risks spooking companies and governments already wary of China’s track record on intellectual property rights, economic coercion and rule of law.

China’s state-endorsed boycott of H&M shows “great commercial risk” for companies that use the digital yuan, Yaya Fanusie, adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, told the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission hearing. If foreign merchants had to use the e-CNY, he said in a separate email, the government could prohibit transactions with H&M wallets and the store could disappear from digital yuan apps.

“This is the other side of the coin -- Beijing not as a sanctions evader, but more empowered to enforce its own financial muscle,” said Fanusie, who has written extensively on how central bank digital assets may impact U.S. financial sanctions. “China’s digital currency is as much about data as it is about money,” he added. Foreign firms that use the digital yuan “might end up handing over to the Chinese government lots of real-time data that it could not access efficiently through conventional banking technology.”

China’s ability to see every transaction may make it difficult for foreign banks to use the digital yuan and still comply with confidentiality rules in their home countries, according to Emily Jin, a research assistant at the Center for a New American Security. But, she added, the currency might appeal to some regimes that prioritize control over privacy protection.

“They might find it easier to convince governments more authoritarian in their leaning that it helps monitor elicit activities or stop them quickly or stop them before they happen,” Jin said. “They aren’t going to market it to everyone.”

The digital yuan would serve as a back-up to Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay, which together make up 98% of the mobile-payments market, according to Mu Changchun, director of the central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute. Last month he said the electronic yuan has the “highest level of privacy protection” and the central bank wouldn’t directly know the identity of users, but the government could get that information from financial institutions in cases of suspected illegal activity.

Dollar Challenge

Chinese policy makers have also repeatedly emphasized that the digital yuan isn’t meant to challenge the dollar, with People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo saying last weekend the motivation for the e-CNY is primarily for domestic use. Former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan downplayed the risks of the technology to the global financial system at the Boao Forum on Wednesday, saying the digital yuan will be used mainly for small retail payments.

The Chinese currency now makes up about 2% of global foreign exchange reserves compared with nearly 60% for the U.S. dollar, and most of Beijing’s trade and loans in Xi’s Belt-and-Road Initiative are disbursed in dollars.

Any serious challenge to the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency would also require significant policy changes from China, including lifting capital controls that help the Communist Party keep a lid on sudden outflows that could trigger a financial crisis. Even if the digital yuan could be transacted more cheaply outside of U.S.-controlled global payment systems, it’s unclear if anyone would use it.

“The dollar is not the dominant reserve currency because the Americans say it must be,” said Michael Pettis, finance professor at Peking University and senior fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing. “The dollar is the dominant reserve currency because the Chinese, the Europeans, the Japanese, the South Koreans etc. say it must be. It’s the rest of the world that imposes that because they think its the safest place to park money.”

The U.S. still has an incentive to set standards for digital currencies. In a survey last year of 65 central banks representing 91% of global economic output, the Bank of International Settlements found more than half were experimenting with digital currencies and 14% were moving forward to pilots. The U.S. itself is taking a cautious approach: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last month policy makers must understand the costs and benefits of a digital dollar, and wouldn’t rush the “very, very large, complex project.”

‘Wake Up Call’

China began research on the digital yuan back in 2014, right after the price of Bitcoin surged from $13.40 to more than $1,000, raising the risk that digital currencies could impact Beijing’s control of monetary policy. It has begun technical testing with Hong Kong for cross-border payments, and is working with Thailand and the United Arab Emirates on real-time foreign exchange settlements. Authorities are also studying how the digital yuan can be combined with 5G networks and the internet of things.

This kind of research allows China a greater say in how other countries across the globe design digital currencies, particularly when it comes to questions of surveillance, privacy and anonymity, according to Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

“China is really leading in this area and it should be a wake up call to the U.S. and to Europe,” Lipsky said. “There is a serious first mover advantage not because of what China will do, but what other countries are doing.”

(Updates with comments for former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan in 16th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats from Asia consumer business - sources

    Banks including DBS Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), OCBC and Standard Chartered are set to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The move comes after Citi said it would exit from its consumer franchises in 13 markets, 10 of which are in Asia, as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses in these markets. Potential bids from the regional banks and StanChart, which makes most of its profit in Asia, underscores their growing appetite for businesses like credit cards and mortgages in a push to lock in long-term income growth.

  • Worldline reports decline in Q1 sales on health curbs

    Worldline has benefited from a faster shift to e-commerce and online payments in the pandemic. Germany is Worldline's largest market, accounting for 20% to 25% of group sales. After a wave of mergers and acquisitions among U.S. peers looking to grow their share of digital transactions and match fast-changing consumer habits and technologies, Worldline acquired more than 93% of French rival Ingenico in late October.

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine

    Now that half of the adults in the U.S. have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine, many people are looking ahead at how often they'll have to get additional shots. With variants swirling and the fact that immunity can wane over time, medical experts have often noted that the COVID vaccine is unlikely to be a one-and-done experience. Recently, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla shared his thoughts on how often you'll need to get vaccinated against COVID. Keep reading to find out what Bourla had to say, and to see if your shot worked, check out This Is the Only Way to Tell If Your COVID Vaccine Worked, Doctors Say. You will likely need to get a COVID vaccine shot annually. During a virtual event hosted by CVS Health on April 15, Bourla was asked how frequently people will need to get additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine. While a booster could come sooner, he said you'll likely need to be vaccinated at least every year. "There will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months," Bourla explained. "And then from there, there will be an annual revaccination. But all of that needs to be confirmed."When asked why the COVID vaccine requires multiple doses while others require just one, Bourla explained that there are certain vaccines, such as the polio and pneumococcal vaccines where one dose is enough to keep you protected for your whole life. On the other hand, there are vaccines, like flu shots, that you need yearly because of how the virus evolves over time. Bourla said that since the COVID virus looks more like influenza than the others, it's likely the vaccine will need a boost annually. To see if you're more susceptible to getting COVID even if you're vaccinated, check out You're More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You're Over This Age. Variants will play a major role in how often the vaccine needs a booster. Bourla noted that variants will play a key role in determining how frequently people will need to get additional COVID shots, pointing out that vaccination is essential in preventing more variants from popping up. According to Bourla, the more people get vaccinated, the less room the virus will have to replicate and yield new variants."It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high efficacy vaccines," said Bourla. "The pool of people is what defines how many replications the virus will do and defines if or not and how many variants will appear." To see what the Moderna CEO predicts will happen with the vaccine, check out Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine. Pfizer found that its vaccine is highly effective for at least six months. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine to be highly effective at protecting people against symptomatic COVID cases for at least six months after their second dose. The researchers analyzed trial data from over 46,000 participants, 77 of whom got COVID after receiving the vaccine, while 850 participants who received a placebo got COVID. This equates to a 91.3 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID for at least six months after you're fully vaccinated."It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far, especially in a longer-term follow-up," Ugur Sahin, MD, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech (which co-created the Pfizer vaccine), said in a statement. For more COVID vaccine news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Moderna also plans on administering a COVID booster shot. On April 15, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Yahoo Finance that "a booster is going to be needed" with the COVID vaccine. Much like Pfizer, Moderna also found that its vaccine maintained high efficacy six months after the second dose. However, Bancel said a booster could help fill in the gaps for more vulnerable populations. "If you look at the efficacy [after six months], it's still 90 percent plus, which is, of course, wonderful. But you have a mixed bag, I would say, between people that are young and healthy and maybe 100 percent efficacy and people that are older with one or several co-morbidity factors," he explained.Bancel also noted that the variants play a role in when additional COVID shots will be needed. "We do worry about the variants. As you know, the virus is evolving away from the original strain and so from the original vaccines," he said. Currently, the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7., is becoming increasingly prevalent but the existing vaccines do protect against it better than other variants. "We are worried especially about the one first identified in South Africa or in Brazil," Bancel said."We believe especially people at high risk should get a boost in the fall, and we want to make sure we have the best possible boost," he explained. Bancel added that Moderna is currently doing clinical testing on three different strategies. To see what you should do after your shot, check out Make Sure to Do This the Day After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Say.

  • Boeing shares dive 4% after CFO's shock retirement, CEO extended

    Boeing Co announced the retirement of its finance chief for the past decade, Greg Smith, and the crisis-hit jetmaker's shares fell 4% even as it signaled stability by prolonging its chief executive. Boeing extended its required retirement age of 65 to 70 to allow CEO Dave Calhoun to stay in the top job as the U.S. planemaker battles to recover from the coronavirus and 737 MAX crises, and manufacturing flaws on its aircraft programs. But shares fell as investors were rattled by the surprise retirement of Smith, 54, Boeing's face to financial markets during one of the most turbulent periods in its history, marked by a safety crisis followed by rising debts during the pandemic.

  • Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life for justice'

    After the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was announced, the House speaker expressed her gratitude for "justice" — by thanking Floyd for “sacrificing” his life.

  • Netflix adds 3.98 million new subscribers in Q1, sharply missing expectations

    Netflix reported first-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday, with Wall Street bracing for a slowdown in subscriber growth following a record-setting year.

  • AutoNation CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Drag On for a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage that’s crippling the auto industry could drag on for as long as a year, according to Mike Jackson, chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc., the largest car-dealer chain in the U.S.AutoNation expects the industry’s vehicle shipments in the second quarter to be double what they were a year ago, but that’s barely enough to keep dealer lots full, Jackson, 72, said in an interview.“The supply chain is fragile and disrupted because of the chip shortages and still dealing with the pandemic,” he said.Low interest rates, stimulus checks, and a desire for private transportation during the pandemic are fueling demand for vehicles, while assembly plants are sitting idle because of a lack of chips. AutoNation has been increasing used-car sales to make up for the lack of new supply.“I see it continuing for at least the next year, the extraordinary demand, and I see no resolution on the microchip side for six to nine months, or a year,” Jackson said.AutoNation posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.79 a share in the first quarter, more than triple a year ago and ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenue from existing stores grew 27% to $5.9 billion, also beating projections.More than half of AutoNation’s sales now originate online, Jackson said, helping to cut costs and juice profit as vehicle demand has rebounded.The company’s shares pared an early gain of as much as 2.3%, trading up less than 1% to $97.84 at 9:53 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 40% so far this year.(Updates share activity in eighth paragaph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tycoon’s $17 Billion Bid for Telecom Giants Draws Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand’s second-richest man, is trying to diversify his empire with a bold bet on digital technology that may cost as much as $17 billion.He’ll have to do more to convince skeptics that the math adds up.While shares of Sarath’s Gulf Energy Development Pcl have climbed 4.6% since the company proposed buying control of Thailand’s biggest wireless operator and its parent on Monday, some analysts and investors are worried the cost of added debt won’t be worth the payoff. The acquisitions would combine a group spanning power plants, ports and toll roads with telecom companies that specialize in digital services.“Gulf may know how to create the synergy, but some investors still haven’t seen this,” said Prapas Tonpibulsak, chief investment officer at Talis Asset Management in Bangkok, which doesn’t own Gulf Energy shares. “Gulf’s debt will jump substantially.”The Bangkok-based conglomerate, controlled by the 56-year-old Sarath and his family, this week offered to purchase about 81% of Intouch Holdings Pcl that it doesn’t already own in a deal amounting to 169 billion baht ($5.4 billion). Subject to securing at least 50% of Intouch, the group will also tender for 100% of Advanced Info Service Pcl, the wireless service. For the latter deal, it will need an additional 365 billion baht. Gulf Energy’s net debt almost doubled to 120 billion baht last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Sarath is the latest Asian energy billionaire to invest in technology-linked assets, joining the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.The Thai tycoon founded Gulf Energy in 2011 after working in the industry for more than a decade as a professional. Since listing in 2017, the company has diversified into deep-sea ports and tollways and expanded into Vietnam, Oman and Germany with power projects. Sarath’s net worth is $9.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In an April 19 statement sparse on details, Gulf Energy said the acquisitions will generate long-term benefits and cash flows. It also said it will fund the two with internal cash and debt, and that it has already secured about 160 billion baht of loans. Shareholders will meet June 25 to consider the proposals.Automation EraAdding Intouch, a holding company with presence in telecommunications, satellites and e-commerce, will allow Gulf Energy ride the digital business with the post-pandemic era set to accelerate automation and work from home, said Smith Banomyong, Gulf Energy’s chief of asset management and investment, who discussed the bids on April 19 in Bangkok on behalf of Sarath.“We have seen a lot of businesses have been disrupted by digital transformation and it will continue to be the order in the future,” Smith said.Suwat Sinsadok, an analyst at Finansia Syrus Securities Pcl in Bangkok, shared that optimism. He said power producers one day will be able to directly sell electricity to businesses and retail customers. Advanced Info’s 40 million users could be a ready audience, he added.Sarath “has an aggressive vision to build Gulf Energy as the region’s top infrastructure company,” Suwat said. “The world in the future is about convergence, platform and big data. Gulf probably envisions that so it needs platforms and customer base.”Unattractive OfferGulf Energy’s proposed offer of 122.86 baht apiece for Advanced Info’s shares -- a 30% discount to its current price -- means the bid is unlikely to attract current shareholders, according to SCB Securities Co.The buyout bid also casts uncertainty over the eventual shareholding structure of Advanced Info, Fitch Ratings said April 19. The rating company is likely to place the mobile phone operator’s on “watch” should the transaction lead to an eventual buyout, it said.Talis Asset’s Prapas said that while debt is a concern, the dividend yield of 3.9% from Intouch will be sufficient to cover Gulf Energy’s additional borrowings to finance the acquisition. Gulf Energy’s interest cost for new loans would be no more than 3%, according to Smith.Smith’s argument for a digital future didn’t convince Kaushal Ladha, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl. He said there’s a lack of clear synergy between energy and telecommunications, and the cost of raising debt for the acquisition at 2% to 3% compared to Intouch’s dividend yield would mean “marginal value add” for Gulf Energy.“Gulf’s Intouch tender offer is a big surprise,” said Ladha, who has cut his rating on the stock hold from buy. “We are very cautious. We need a clear picture of the latest deal.”(Adds details on Advanced Info offer from 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sorry Max, Smart Money Is Still On Lewis Hamilton in F1 Title Chase

    Hamilton overcame a mistake in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to retain points lead over Max Verstappen.

  • Chinese Edtech Startup Zuoyebang Weighs $500 Million U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The education startup is working with advisers on the potential offering, which could take place as soon as the second half of this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Zuoyebang, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., recruited Bing Jin, a senior executive from Nasdaq-listed Joyy Inc. to become its chief financial officer, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company is particularly interested in Jin’s experience in the American capital markets, the people have said.Loosely translated as “homework assistant,” Zuoyebang is a spinoff of China’s search engine titan Baidu Inc. Founded by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin in 2015, the startup has raised at least $3.4 billion from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.The company offers live-steaming classes as well as other remote study services to more than 170 million monthly active users throughout China, according to its website. On any given day, at least 50 million students -- the equivalent of the entire population of Spain -- are using its platform, the company has claimed.Zuoyebang could be joining a list of Chinese companies that are looking for a U.S. listing despite political tensions between Beijing and Washington. Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-hailing giant, has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO that could raise several billion dollars, Bloomberg News has reported, while Chinese insurance tech firm Waterdrop Inc. has also lodged a filing for a first-time share sale there. Any deal would add to the nearly $4.6 billion raised by Chinese companies in the U.S. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations of Zuoyebang’s IPO are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.(Adds IPO data in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chat App Discord Ends Takeover Talks With Microsoft

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and video-game chat company Discord Inc. have ended takeover talks after Discord rejected a $12 billion bid, according to people familiar with the matter.Discord is now focused on a potential public listing in the long term, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.Twitter Inc. also expressed interest in buying Discord, people with knowledge of the matter said. Other companies discussed a takeover or investment in Discord in recent weeks, with some talks valuing the chat company as high as $15 billion to $18 billion, two people said.Representatives for Discord, Microsoft and Twitter declined to comment.Place to TalkSan Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text. People stuck at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups, dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings.It has been expanding its communication tools to turn it into a “place to talk” rather than merely a gamer-centric chat platform.Bloomberg News initially reported the Microsoft-Discord talks and that Discord was more likely to do an an initial public offering. Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. in the past, people familiar with the matter have said.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on sales talks ending.Microsoft remains busy on the deals front. Earlier this month, it said it would buy speech-recognition pioneer Nuance Communications Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $19.6 billion.Last year, it tried to buy social-media app TikTok and held talks to acquire Pinterest Inc., as it looked for assets that would provide access to thriving communities of users, people familiar with the matter have said. Microsoft’s Xbox business has also been expanding the suite of subscription perks it provides as part of its Game Pass offering.(Updates with Twitter talks, valuation in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. cannabis producers are now favored by Wall Street analysts, who’ve soured on Canadian companies

    Volatility is a feature of the marijuana sector, where stock prices have pulled back. A new banking bill may give cannabis investors hope.

  • Greenpeace Chides Alibaba on Energy as China Tech Gets Greener

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech giants are shifting slowly toward using more clean electricity to power their energy-hungry operations, Greenpeace found in its second review of the industry.More of the country’s biggest tech companies are actively procuring renewable energy and disclosing energy consumption and emissions data, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Still, only two of 22 surveyed companies reported getting more than 3% of their power from carbon-free sources such as wind and solar.Greenpeace blasted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China’s biggest tech company, and GDS Holdings Ltd., its largest independent data center operator, for not releasing emissions data or committing to more renewable energy use or a carbon neutrality target. Meanwhile data center operator ChinData Group Holdings Ltd. was lauded for procuring renewable energy for 51% of its power needs, signing contracts to develop 1.3 gigawatts of new wind and solar projects and committing to be carbon neutral by 2030.More of China’s tech giants should be buying renewable power, especially in light of the country’s plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, Greenpeace researchers said in the report. China is home to almost a quarter of the world’s data centers, and they consume more power combined than all of Malaysia. In 2018, nearly three-quarters of that power came from coal, according to Greenpeace.Thirteen of the 22 companies have begun actively spending on renewable energy as of this month, up from eight in 2019, Greenpeace said. Meanwhile half the companies are disclosing electricity consumption and emissions data, compared with about 20% in 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Buyers are turning up the heat on Canada's searing hot housing market, their frenzy leading to record sales, prices and starts, but in a budget unveiled on Monday the federal government did little to tamp down the fire. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed home price gains accelerated 1.5% in March from February, data released on Tuesday showed. On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, presenting Canada's first budget in over two years, fleshed out a previously announced tax on foreigners parking money in Canadian homes, along with limited investments in affordable housing.

  • Winter's not done yet: Snow, record cold to chill central, northeastern U.S.

    Snow is forecast to fall across a long swath of the country, all the way from the Rockies to New England, the National Weather Service said.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Is herd immunity to COVID-19 possible? Experts increasingly say no.

    ­­The United States may never reach full herd immunity against COVID-19 experts say, but vaccination can tame the coronavirus.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.