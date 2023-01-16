DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DOCN) future prospects. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The US$2.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$20m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is DigitalOcean Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 13 of the American IT analysts is that DigitalOcean Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 88%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for DigitalOcean Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with DigitalOcean Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

