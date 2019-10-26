DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

DigitalX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD, CEO & Executive Director Leigh Travers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$141k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.055 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.027). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Leigh Travers was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5300000 shares worth AU$215k. But they sold 2561111 for AU$141k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DigitalX insiders. They paid about AU$0.041 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

DigitalX Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that DigitalX insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$74k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of DigitalX

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that DigitalX insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares (which is 9.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.