How Would Digitizing Global Supply Chain of Gold Bars Affect Investors?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·3 min read
trumzz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
trumzz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The World Gold Council (WGC) and London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) have announced an economic collaboration aimed at digitizing the global gold supply chain — instilling more confidence in the product’s provenance while removing fraudulent bars, all thanks to blockchain technology.

Gas Stimulus: Live Blog Updates
Find: Can Gold and Bitcoin Coexist in a High-Inflation Environment? Why You Should Hold Both Investments

As such, the newly minted Gold Bar Integrity Program will support greater industry alignment to ensure the future growth of the international gold market. The program would ostensibly provide an international system of gold bar integrity focused on chain of custody and provenance, the organizations said. Over time, the program may help consumers, investors, and market participants to trust that their gold is genuine as well as having been responsibly and sustainably sourced.

David Tait, CEO of World Gold Council, told GOBankingRates that the Gold Bar Integrity Program is about developing and implementing a global, transparent ledger and database of gold bars.

“Blockchain is the technology that the gold industry needs to turn our ambitions into reality,” Tait said.

Tait explained that for investors, this new database will mean fraudulent and misrepresented bars are gradually removed from the system — giving buyers (and sellers) confidence that their gold is genuine.

“It will go further than that, helping all market participants to know where their gold has come from and that it has been responsibly sourced. Ultimately, I believe this will help tackle barriers to investment and improve participation in the gold market,” he added.

This initial phase will see two distributed ledger companies — aXedras and Peer Ledger — demonstrate how blockchain can best deliver a global ecosystem that will create an immutable record of a gold bar’s place of origin and chain of custody. This blockchain-backed ledger will register and track bars, capturing the provenance and full transaction history.

“For over a year, we’ve been working in partnership with the LBMA to unite the supply chain and we’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from the global gold industry,” Tait said, adding that for the pilot phase of this program, “we have major players raising their hands to participate.”

Tait added that said players include miners from the WGC membership — such as Barrick Gold Corporation, Newcrest Mining Limited and Newmont Corporation.

“We have prominent participants from across the global value chain such as Brinks, Rand Refinery, CME Group, The Perth Mint, and Pro Aurum taking part. Once the pilot phase is complete, I am confident we will see more and more organizations sign up to the program,” he said.

The WGC hopes to complete the pilot phase this year, and will then formally appoint one of the two distributed ledger companies taking part in the pilot to expand the database to the whole supply chain, he said.

According to Tait, the Gold Bar Integrity Program will address a number of challenges in the industry – perhaps most importantly, provenance and transparency.

“But for me, the key problem we will solve is trust,” he said. “I believe that improving trust amongst the investor community is paramount to unlocking demand for gold. And we won’t stop there.”

He added that “this is where Gold 24/7 comes in” — a project concerned with the WGC’s three main ambitions to improve accessibility, fungibility and transparency / integrity in the gold market.

The launch of the integrity program is the critical, foundational work that needs to be embedded in the industry so to move the asset class forward, Tait said.

Learn: 7 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Right Now
Explore: 7 Ways To Invest in Gold: A Guide for Investors

“The industry is now working together on integrity which opens the door to the future, where we will create more fungible markets that are accessible and relevant to a broader investment audience,” he concluded.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Would Digitizing Global Supply Chain of Gold Bars Affect Investors?

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Shiba Inu Transaction Volume Soars 288% As Price Rallies by 21%

    While the on-chain data seems to be indicating no such immense change in investors’ behavior, Shiba Inu has undoubtedly made a mark on the market today.

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • Crude Oil Markets Take a Plunge

    Crude oil markets have gotten hit during the trading session on Monday, as hints of a potential Iranian deal hit the wires.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari adds $77.5 million to its Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has added $77.5 million to its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. The new capital will be used for expansion into new store formats, building a logistics and fulfillment network and hiring for GrowSari’s operations, technology and data science teams.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • 2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Dividend stocks can be a great source of passive income that can help smooth out losses during market downturns. The one thing better than a robust dividend stock, though, is a robust dividend stock that is trading at an attractive valuation. Let's look at two stocks income-seeking investors would do well to buy at current levels: Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS).

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Am

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.