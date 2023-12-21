Diia voting picks ANKA as 11th finalist for Ukraine’s Eurovision 2024 national selection

ANKA became the 11th participant of the Eurovision Song Contest final

Suspilne Ukraine, the country’s Public Broadcasting Company, unveiled the complete lineup for Eurovision 2024 on Dec. 21, after announcing the final performer selected by Ukrainians through voting on the Diia mobile app.

ANKA, with the competition song "Palala," secured the 11th spot in the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, receiving 80,944 votes (26.78%), according to Suspilne. Over 300,000 Ukrainians participated in the voting from Dec. 15 to 21.

The complete list of finalists for Eurovision 2024 includes:

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil — Teresa & Maria

ANKA — Palala (On fire)

Drevo — Endless chain

INGRET — Keeper

MÉLOVIN — DREAMER

NAHABA — GLASSS

NAZVA — Slavic English

SKYLERR — Time is running out

YAGODY — Tsunami

YAKTAK — Lalala

Ziferblat — Place I Call Home

The songs of the finalists will be presented in January, and the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024 is scheduled to take place on Feb. 3 in Kyiv.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be hostedby the Swedish city of Malmö, thanks to the victory last year of Swedish singer Loreen. A total of 37 countries will participate, with the semi-finals on May 7 and 9, and the grand final being held at the Malmö Arena stadium on May 11.

