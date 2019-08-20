Dillard's Stock Shakes Off a Dreadful Earnings Report

Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) plunged 18% last week, with most of the damage coming after the company reported a sharp drop in profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. While comparable-store sales inched up 0.3%, a 60% decline in earnings per share (excluding special items) caused many investors to worry that Macy's ambitious turnaround plan has failed.

By contrast, shares of regional department store chain Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) fell by only 10% last week. What's more, Dillard's stock fell just slightly on Friday, even though the company reported truly awful results for the second quarter after the market closed on Thursday.

DDS Chart More

Dillard's vs. Macy's stock performance. Data by YCharts.

It's not clear why Dillard's stock fared so much better than Macy's shares last week. Perhaps it was because Dillard's earnings release garnered very little media attention compared to that of its larger rival. Regardless, the weak earnings report makes it clear that investors should steer clear of Dillard's.

Profitability has been sliding for years

In fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014, Dillard's adjusted pre-tax margin (excluding asset impairment charges and real estate gains) exceeded 7%. However, in the following years, profitability moved steadily lower. By fiscal 2017, the company's pre-tax margin stood at just 3.3%.

Like Macy's and many other department store chains, Dillard's posted better results in fiscal 2018. Comp sales rose 2% last year, and Dillard's pre-tax margin stayed roughly steady at 3.2%. Adjusted EPS jumped to $6.12 from about $4.80 a year earlier, driven primarily by the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate and share buybacks.

However, Dillard's growth ground to a halt again in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company's flat comp sales performance lagged Macy's 0.7% increase for the same quarter. Furthermore, its retail gross margin fell by 1.4 percentage points, nearly twice as much as what Macy's experienced.

The parking lot and exterior of a Dillard's store More

Dillard's has suffered severe margin compression in recent years. Image source: Dillard's.

The earnings trajectory takes a turn for the worse

Dillard's entered 2019 with too much inventory, and weak sales during Q1 meant that it exited the quarter with an equally problematic inventory glut. This set the stage for Dillard's dreadful financial performance last quarter.