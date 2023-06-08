Dillard High student in custody; accused of showing another student a gun at school

A Dillard High School student is in custody after showing another student a gun on the last day of school Thursday morning, according to police.

The weapon was allegedly shown shortly before 7:15 a.m. at the high school, located on the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Ave., Fort Lauderdale police said in a media release. Officers responded a little after 9 a.m. to search the school, and discovered that the student had left.

Less than an hour later, officers located the student in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Ave., where they took the student into custody. The media release did not provide the student’s age or gender.

Both Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School were placed on lockdown during the investigation “in the abundance of caution,” the release said. They are now on code secure, which means everyone must remain indoors, but the school day can continue.

Thursday is the last day of school for the Broward County School District.

Police have not yet decided how or whether to charge the student, according to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Detectives continue to investigate this incident and are working to determine if the student will be criminally charged,” Adamson said in an email.