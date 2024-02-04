Dillingham Scores 35, but Kentucky falls to No. 5 Tennessee 103-92
Dillingham Scores 35, but Kentucky falls to No. 5 Tennessee 103-92
Dillingham Scores 35, but Kentucky falls to No. 5 Tennessee 103-92
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight freshmen who are making waves this college basketball season.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
These are the top 5 SUVs with the best gas mileage according to the EPA. This list only includes vehicles with internal combustion engines and they are all plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
Author Scott Shigeoka took a thousand-mile journey to understand what divides people — and how to build deeper connections.
Score almost 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
Peruse these finds, from LED shoes to vinyl records — whatever you pick, just make sure it's Taylor's Version.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 37,000 perfect reviews.
Bag these deals! Score a stunning satchel for for 75% off, a sleek crossbody for $79, a snazzy belt bag for under $85 and more.
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $22.
For the last several quarters we've seen a lull in the expansion of the cloud infrastructure market, with lower growth numbers than we've been accustomed to seeing in the past. The new revenue wave began just last year, driven by the ChatGPT hype cycle, but has already pushed cloud infra revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $74 billion, up $12 billion over last year at this time and $5.6 billion over Q3, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the cloud market has experienced, per Synergy Research. The cloud infrastructure market for the entire year grew to an eye popping $270 billion, up from $212 billion in 2022.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
Podcastle, a podcasting platform that has boosted its product with various generative AI-driven features, has raised $13.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mosaic Ventures. Also participating were existing Podcastle investors RTP Global, Point Nine Capital, Sierra Ventures and Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena and Moonbug Media CEO René Rechtman also participated in the round.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Floss, brush, scrape, repeat.