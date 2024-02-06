Dillon County deputies capture wanted man accused in string of crimes

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Nichols man wanted by authorities on burglary, criminal conspiracy, and forgery charges has been caught, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 reported last month that Thurmond Junior “TJ” Scott, Jr. was wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting extradition. Authorities said Scott was also reported missing out of Florence.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

