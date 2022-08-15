Dillon man face charges for murder near Fairmont

Aug. 15—FAIRMONT — Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators are requesting assistance from the public with locating a suspect in a May 2022 homicide.

Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon, South Carolina, is wanted in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont. McRae is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging firearm within enclosure to incite fear, possession of firearm by felon and felony conspiracy.

McRae is believed to be in the Florence, South Carolina area.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 23 to 9310 N.C. 130 By-Pass, Fairmont, in reference to an individual shot, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Campbell was found inside of the residence deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fairmont Police Department and Dillon County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McRae or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or their local law enforcement agency.