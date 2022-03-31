Dillow pleads guilty to sexual assault, forcing young child to eat dog feces

Mar. 31—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man has been sentenced to a term of four to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including malicious assault and third-degree sexual assault in the case of a child who was forced to eat dog feces.

Dakota Scott Dillow, 24, of Rock pleaded guilty in December 2021 to guilty conspiracy, malicious assault and third-degree sexual assault.

An investigation was started in June 24, 2019 after Trooper J.B. Fox of the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment was contacted by the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) about a child neglect case involving Dillow, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

The boy stated during an interview with Just For Kids in Pineville that while he was living with Kristy Lee Asbury, 33, in Princeton, her boyfriend, Dillow, made him eat dog feces, according to the criminal complaint. Dillow made him drink urine during another incident in Tazewell, Va.

During a hearing March 17 before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope, Dillow was sentenced to a term of one to five years for conspiracy, one to five years for third-degree sexual assault and two to 10 years for malicious assault, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. The terms were set to run consecutively.

Asbury was indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including conspiracy and gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. She later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempt to commit a felony, which carries one to three years in prison

On Feb. 17, after hearing defense motions for a suspended sentence and probation, Swope sentenced Asbury to a term of one to three years in prison.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe represented the state at hearings for Dillow and Asbury.

