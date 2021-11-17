Dilltown woman found alive and well

(Editor's note: The discovery of the missing woman was reported by police after the Daily American's press deadline Tuesday afternoon.)

A Dilltown woman was found alive and well after being reported missing Tuesday morning.

State police said Nancy Smith, 79, of Dilltown, was reported missing by her family after she didn't return home from a shopping trip to the Johnstown Galleria on Monday night. State police reported late Tuesday afternoon that the missing woman had been discovered. They thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

Smith's daughter, Bobby Jo Smith, echoed this appreciation.

"We are on our way to see her at the hospital now," she said in a Facebook post. "THANK GOD and thank you all so very much for our shares likes and all the family friends and strangers they went out searching for her! Y’all have no idea how much this is meant to us!"

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Missing Dilltown woman found