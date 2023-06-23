Diman has a permanent superintendent. He's a familiar face at the voc-tech school.

FALL RIVER — Brian Bentley, a veteran educator with decades of experience at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, is now moving into the permanent superintendent role after a year serving in an interim capacity.

“He did a great job filling in last year,” said Chair of the Board Paul Jennings. “We really appreciated him coming back and helping us.”

Bentley was already a familiar face at Diman before his year as interim superintendent - his first stint at the school lasted for 38 years. He got his start teaching English at Diman in 1976 and held several administrative roles there before becoming principal and assistant superintendent in 2001.

He retired in 2014.

Brian Bentley, seen in this Herald News file photo, has been named superintendent at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Coming out of retirement

Last summer, Bentley came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent-director for the district after former superintendent Elvio Ferreira resigned to take a position in Brockton Public Schools.

“They said ‘when could you start?’ and I said ‘this afternoon,’” Bentley told The Herald News at the time.

His appointment as interim superintendent was for one year. This past March, the school committee decided to give Bentley the permanent position. The two-year contract was finalized during the committee’s June meeting.

Bentley’s base salary will be $196,000 for the first year and $201,000 for the second. His first official day as full-time superintendent will be in July.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Brian Bentley will be full-time superintendent for Diman