This Diman teacher was accused of indecent assault and fired. A jury found him not guilty.

FALL RIVER — After just 20 minutes of deliberation on Monday, a jury acquitted a former Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School plumbing instructor and hockey coach of indecent assault and battery on a 14-year-old female student last April.

Leonard Dutra Jr., who has maintained his innocence and reportedly rejected a plea deal from the Bristol County District Attorney's office and opted to fight the felony charge, testified in his own defense.

Dutra was fired from Diman shortly after the teenager accused him of touching her buttocks with a water bottle in the plumbing shop as the students were cleaning up at the end of the school day on April 14.

Dutra’s defense attorney, Matthew Burke, maintained that if any incident involving the student occurred, it was an accident.

Dutra said after the trial that he hopes to get reinstated at the vocational high school.

“All I have to say is justice was served today and now I can get back to my life with my family and have this not hanging over my head,” said Dutra outside the courthouse.

Dutra worked at Diman for the past 11 years before his termination and is a 1999 Diman graduate from the plumbing program.

“Absolutely, absolutely I want my job back. As you heard in court, I’ve been highly involved with the school and in the community, involved in the sports programs, with after school activities. I’ve been there 11 years, it's an unfortunate thing that happened,” said Dutra, who also was the school’s tennis coach.

What happened at trial on Monday

The alleged victim, now 15 years old, was composed on the stand, as were two fellow Diman students who testified for Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Kalene Kobza.

The teen testified she was leaning on a table in the plumbing shop talking to another student, and said she felt “like a hit” on her backside and turned around to see Dutra.

She claimed he had a “smirk” on his face and failed to apologize. One of the student witnesses was the only one to see the incident, and ultimately testified it could have been accidental, but that the alleged victim was obviously upset by the encounter

The next day was Good Friday and a vacation day, followed by spring break. She reported the incident to a teacher at Diman the following Monday.

The next day, Dutra was summoned to the office of Andrew Rebello, the assistant superintendent and principal, according to testimony.

Rebello testified that he couldn’t remember the questions he posed to Dutra, but recalled that Dutra first denied the allegation, then admitted it could have occurred.

During cross examination, the teenager acknowledged that the incident was not sexual in nature.

Diman community support

While Dutra’s pre-trial case was quiet, his criminal trial drew at least 40 supporters who packed the courtroom, many of whom were current and former Diman staff and students.

Diman School Committee member the Rev. Jay Mello was one of the supporters attending the daylong trial.

Fall River District Court Judge Sabine Coyne warned the supporters to remain silent through the trial.

But after the verdict was read and the courtroom cleared, the crowd cheered and embraced Dutra outside the chambers.

