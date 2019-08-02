Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of August.

Dime Community Bancshares's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dime Community Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $20. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Dime Community Bancshares paying out a modest 42% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Dime Community Bancshares's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Dime Community Bancshares dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Dime Community Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Dime Community Bancshares reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Dime Community Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

