JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’

JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Levitt
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said he’s optimistic the pandemic will end with a U.S. economic rebound that could last at least two years.

“I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said Wednesday in his annual letter to shareholders. “This boom could easily run into 2023.”

Unprecedented federal rescue programs have blunted unemployment and averted further economic deterioration, according to Dimon, who said banks entered the crisis strong and able to help communities weather the storm. While lenders also benefited from U.S. stimulus, they built up buffers against future loan losses and performed well in stress tests, he said.

Dimon also pointed to U.S. consumers, who used stimulus checks to reduce debt to the lowest level in 40 years and stashed them in savings, giving them -- like corporations -- an “extraordinary” amount of spending power once lockdowns end. The latest round of quantitative easing measures will have created more than $3 trillion in deposits at U.S. banks, a portion of which can be lent out, he said.

It could all add up to a Goldilocks moment, according to Dimon, where growth is fast and sustained while inflation ticks up gently. Threats to that outcome include virus variants and a rapid or sustained jump in inflation that prompts rates to rise sooner.

At 65, Dimon is the most prominent executive in global banking, serving as a spokesman for the industry while leading a titan of both Wall Street and consumer lending. He’s run the company since the end of 2005, and is the only CEO still at the helm after steering a major bank through the financial crisis.

The 65-page letter (plus a page of footnotes) is Dimon’s longest yet, following last year’s abbreviated one that came less than a week after he returned to work from emergency heart surgery. As always, it is wide-ranging, touching on topics from financial regulation to China to inequality and institutional racism.

Competitive Threats

Dimon, who built the biggest and most profitable U.S. bank in history, also warned shareholders that his industry’s disruption by technology is finally at hand. Shadow lenders are gaining ground. Traditional banks are being consigned to a shrinking role in the financial system.

“Banks have enormous competitive threats -- from virtually every angle,” he said. “Fintech and Big Tech are here… big time!”

The letter expands on predictions Dimon has offered for years, this time declaring many of those threats have now arrived. Financial-technology firms are more formidable, offering easy-to-use, fast and smart products, he said. Shadow banks -- a group that includes investment funds and online platforms offering financing to companies and consumers -- are winning market share too.

Those groups have outpaced the growth of banks by some measures, often thanks to less regulation. They have also done “a terrific job in easing customers’ pain points” with slick online platforms, he said.

“While I am still confident that JPMorgan Chase can grow and earn a good return for its shareholders, the competition will be intense, and we must get faster and be more creative,” the CEO wrote. “Acquisitions are in our future, and fintech is an area where some of that cash could be put to work.”

As with previous annual letters, Dimon touched on geopolitical issues. On Brexit, he said that uncertain financial regulations coupled with political pressure may lead to a “tipping point many years out when it may make sense to move all functions that service Europe out of the United Kingdom and into continental Europe.”

Dimon mentioned China more than 30 times throughout the letter, predicting it will probably overtake the U.S. in the next 20 years as the biggest economy and financial market. He lauded China’s growth over the last 40 years but said the country will have to confront serious issues in the next 40, including pollution, corruption and inefficiency.

“China does not have a straight road to becoming the dominant economic power,” Dimon said. “For the near term, if China and the United States can maintain a healthy strategic and economic relationship, it could greatly benefit both countries – as well as the rest of the world.”

He also touched on the bank’s future need for real estate, expecting it to drop significantly as remote working outlasts the pandemic. The bank could require some 60 seats for every 100 employees as some staff work under a hybrid model, he said. The lender still intends to build its new headquarters in New York City, he added.

Despite a warning just two days ago from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that corporate leaders should refrain from taking stances on divisive political issues, Dimon waded into areas including immigration, health care and education.

“Our problems are neither Democratic nor Republican -- nor are the solutions,” Dimon wrote. “Unfortunately, however, partisan politics is preventing collaborative policy from being designed and implemented, particularly at the federal level.”

‘Terribly Wrong’

For all the brightness in his economic outlook, Dimon found cause for far darker laments.

The pandemic has thrust profound inequities and their devastating effects into the spotlight. On issues such as health care and immigration, people have lost faith in the government’s ability to solve problems, he said.

“Americans know that something has gone terribly wrong, and they blame this country’s leadership: the elite, the powerful, the decision makers -- in government, in business and in civic society,” he wrote. “This is completely appropriate, for who else should take the blame?”

That fuels populism on the right and left, he said. “But populism is not policy, and we cannot let it drive another round of poor planning and bad leadership that will simply make our country’s situation worse.”

The CEO even put it in economic terms: He estimates wide-ranging “dysfunction” has cut a percentage point off the U.S. growth rate. He suggested studying solutions abroad, pointing to apprenticeship programs in Germany, health care in Singapore and infrastructure in Hong Kong.

Dimon also reiterated a call for a national Marshall Plan, referring to the U.S. effort to help Western Europe recover from World War II, to address the structural challenges behind the country’s racial and economic crises.

“Fixing America’s problems is going to take hard work. But if we divide them into their component parts, we will find many viable solutions,” he said. “With thoughtful analysis, common sense and pragmatism, there is hope.”

(Updates with comments on China, Brexit starting in 13th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Greenland's new government opposes China-backed plan to mine country's mineral wealth

    A Chinese-backed plan to exploit one of the world's biggest supplies of rare earth minerals in Greenland faced the axe on Wednesday after the country elected a new government opposed to the project. A snap parliamentary election triggered on Tuesday over opposition to the proposed Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland has handed victory to the Inuit Ataqatigiit party, a left-wing and pro-environmental party that has pledged to stop the mine going ahead. While the party's main concern is over the mine's potential pollution risks, the election was being watched closely by Western diplomats, amid fears about China's role in the project. The Australian firm that backed the mine, Greenland Minerals, is part-owned by Shenghe Holdings, a Chinese firm with close ties to the Beijing government. Western governments worry that Beijing may be seeking to monopolise Greenland's rare earth mineral deposits - giving it control over what is fast becoming the world's most valuable resource. The minerals' supermagnetic, superconductive properties are used in everything from i-Phones and solar panels through to hybrid cars and weapons systems. With nearly all votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party had taken 37% of votes, unseating the ruling social democratic Siumut party which secured 29% of votes, according to official results. "The people have spoken," IA leader Mute Egede, 34, told broadcaster DR when asked about Kvanefjeld. "It won't happen." The Siumut party had broadly backed the mine project, which has already seen years of local debate, and extensive pledges from Greenland Minerals that environmental concerns will be fully addressed. The firm has already spent more than $100 million preparing the mine.

  • Pfizer arthritis drug Xeljanz under Canadian regulator's scrutiny for safety risks

    The trial investigated the long-term safety of Xeljanz at two doses in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, who are at least 50 years old and have at least one cardiovascular risk factor, the regulator said. Xeljanz, which brought in worldwide sales of $2.44 billion for Pfizer in 2020, is approved in Canada for some patients of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

  • Giorgio Armani could consider an Italian partner: magazine

    Giorgio Armani may consider a joint venture with another Italian company, the founder of the Milanese fashion house told U.S. magazine Vogue, opening the door for the first time to a potential business partner. In an interview published on the vogue.com website, Armani, 86, said the COVID-19 emergency had "made us open our eyes a bit." Armani ruled out going the way of many other Italian luxury goods brands, including Gucci, Fendi and Bulgari, which have been bought by industry giants LVMH and Kering SA, saying a French buyer was not on the cards.

  • Crypto Lobby Forms to Shake Reputation as Criminals’ Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as cryptocurrencies steadily gain support on Wall Street, they’re still regarded by regulators as a tool for criminals to conceal shady transactions -- posing a challenge to the nascent industry as it seeks to win wider respect.That’s creating a potentially lucrative opportunity for new groups in Washington advocating for digital currencies. Some prominent crypto lobbying organizations say they’ve increased their membership and raised millions of dollars to help improve the industry’s image.While banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are exploring digital assets for certain clients, recent actions by regulators show an uncertain road ahead. Late last month, an international anti-fraud watchdog proposed regulations that crypto advocates say would squash a large part of their industry.The recommendations, from the 39-member Financial Action Task Force, would increase surveillance of many cryptocurrency transactions. They come on the heels of a similar anti-money-laundering proposal from the U.S. Treasury Department that could be finalized later this year. Many crypto proponents are opposed to increased surveillance.The Treasury and FATF proposals come as Bitcoin has rocketed into the financial mainstream. On Monday, the virtual currency traded at about $59,000, more than twice its level at the end of 2020 and more than eight times its level last April. Other cryptocurrencies such as ether have seen similar gains.The soaring prices have given ammunition to Bitcoin lobbying groups emerging in Washington. In the past three months, they’ve used the new regulatory pushes to raise millions of dollars in funding and convince cryptocurrency firms to establish a Washington presence.Even as the finance world has embraced cryptocurrencies and pumped up their prices, they’ve struggled to shake their reputation as a tool allowing thieves and drug dealers to hide illegal transactions. Some crypto advocates say disabusing regulators of that perception is the biggest challenge virtual assets face.“We in the industry think it’s hugely problematic,” said Blockchain Association executive director Kristin Smith of the proposed rules. She said they would put heavy surveillance burdens on investors and operators of cryptocurrency networks and make it difficult for some services to remain decentralized.“It misses the entire point of this innovation,” Smith said.Since December, the Blockchain Association, a trade group for crypto firms, has added 10 members, bringing its total to 34, Smith said. The association, which is less than three years old, has more than doubled its employees to seven. She said the association’s members, which include crypto-exchange Binance.US and Ripple Labs, have discussed making large contributions to the association to ramp up hiring and buy advertising to polish Bitcoin’s image.Coin Center, a Washington-based think tank and cryptocurrency advocacy group, since December has garnered more than $300,000 through a fundraising drive with mostly individual donors contributing small amounts of cryptocurrency. It also received $2 million from crypto-investment firm Grayscale Investments LLC and $1 million from Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey, whose other firm, Square Inc., recently made a $30 million investment in Bitcoin.Coin Center executive director Jerry Brito said that, for now, his group is saving the money as a war chest in case it needs to fight a larger lobbying battle or file a lawsuit over the new regulations.“Our job is to say absolutely there is a real risk here and that we all need to work together, but don’t throw away the baby with the bathwater,” Brito said.One of Bitcoin’s earliest uses was as the only accepted currency on a website for drugs and other illicit goods known as the “Silk Road,” which the Federal Bureau of Investigation shut down in 2013. More recently, Bitcoin has been the preferred payment method of hackers locking up computer data in so-called ransomware attacks.Even January’s riots at the U.S. Capitol had a Bitcoin connection. A month before the attacks, a now-deceased computer programmer in France sent more than $500,000-worth of the cryptocurrency to far-right groups that helped stage the assault.Bitcoin’s defenders say illicit activity has become less of an issue. Bitcoin wallets are only identified by a string of characters, but the “blockchain” ledger that records Bitcoin transactions is public, allowing authorities to follow the money trail when wallet owners attempt to convert Bitcoin into dollars. They can see that a wallet is hosted by Coinbase, for example, and subpoena Coinbase for the owner’s name.Chainalysis, a Bitcoin forensics firm that works with law enforcement agencies, says illicit activity makes up a decreasing proportion of Bitcoin transactions, though there are still problem areas like the ransomware attacks.“Law enforcement investigators are becoming increasingly savvy” in tracking criminal activity on Bitcoin’s network, said Jesse Spiro, Chainalysis’ chief government affairs officer.Still, world governments have remained wary. A government official in India earlier this year said the country would move to ban cryptocurrencies. Nigeria and China have also cracked down on purchases.In the U.S., Representative Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, wants to bar Bitcoin’s use by Americans. Though Sherman’s idea hasn’t taken root, in March billionaire investor Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates LP said he viewed it as a high probability that the U.S. would at some point ban its use.The regulatory threats aren’t stopping some banks from tiptoeing into the market. Goldman Sachs in March said it was close to offering investment vehicles for digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit. Morgan Stanley is planning to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency funds. So far, the largest U.S. banks still don’t let their clients hold Bitcoin directly.At the heart of the Treasury and FATF proposals are recommendations to expand how much governments monitor cryptocurrency transactions. Both proposals would require financial firms to make more frequent reports on large transactions and to identify the counterparties of their customers on certain activities.Opponents of the FATF proposal say it would make impossible several recent cryptocurrency innovations. For example, the past year has seen explosive growth of “smart contracts” built on the Ethereum network, an open-source crypto platform, that allow for the automatic enforcement of transactions without a financial firm ever taking custody of the cryptocurrency.The FATF proposal would require the operators of those networks to keep track of the activity of their users, something many of the networks don’t have the resources to carry out.The Treasury proposal, for which the official comment period ended on March 29, drew thousands of comments from both small Bitcoin investors and major financial firms. Some lobbyists had said they were optimistic Treasury officials would scale back at least some of the rules.Now, the FATF proposal is giving them new reason to worry. FATF’s recommendations aren’t binding on members, which include the U.S., the European Union and other major economies, but are considered a blueprint for anti-fraud regulators. In some cases, not following the recommendations can lead to sanctions or trade limits.The FATF rule would require participants in a cryptocurrency network, even if they didn’t have custody of any currency, to register with regulators and report their activities -- and those of their users -- to authorities.Such participants could include people like software developers who have created decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges or who operate certain kinds of nodes that process transfers over the Bitcoin network, according to Coin Center.Coin Center wrote that the recommendations amounted to “mass warrantless surveillance.”FATF is taking comments on its new proposal through Apr. 20 and could finalize it later this year.Smith said that FATF, which is based in Paris, doesn’t have an open process for its recommendations, which made the proposal more of a surprise to the industry and harder to affect through lobbying. FATF is accepting comments on the proposal, and Smith said the Blockchain Association and some of its members plan to submit comments.Smith said her group also plans to reach out to officials at some of FATF’s member countries, including the U.S. and Japan, which co-chair a virtual-asset working group at FATF, as well as to Singapore, which has been especially proactive in trying to grow its cryptocurrency industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Bought Facebook Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said he’s bought Facebook Inc. stock to benefit from crypto’s ascent and is also shorting the five-year Treasury as a hedge against policy makers pulling back monetary support.“I’m short a lot of interest rates,” Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “To me, being short the five-year part of the yield curve is a great hedge for any portfolio, crypto or non-crypto.”Novogratz is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who went on to become a macro hedge fund trader at Fortress Investment Group and now runs a cryptocurrency merchant bank. He’s worth more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a surge in the price of bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies.Novogratz told Bloomberg that assets are rising due to the same central theme -- that central banks are putting too much money into the system. If growth explodes thanks to success vaccinating people and employment roars back, then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “may flinch” by Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bank officials gather in the summer, and choose to taper, he said.“Everyone long bitcoin should be short the five year,” Novogratz argued.The investor remains one of the biggest bulls in crypto, noting that money continues to pour into the space. The total market value of cryptocurrencies just exceeded $2 trillion, doubling in about two months amid surging institutional demand.“We’re up to 0.5% of global wealth in crypto and it will be 1% by the end of the year,” he predicted.Another bet he’s making is Facebook. Novogratz said he bought the stock in anticipation of the social-media giant introducing the Novi digital wallet this quarter.“All of a sudden you’ll have 2.4 billion people connected to this crypto space.”(Updates with Facebook purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Box Office Down Only 4% at Easter

    Theatrical box office in Hong Kong was down by only 4% over the four-day Easter holidays, compared with the same period in 2019, the last pre-COVID year. The score was achieved despite mandatory seating restrictions still in place. Data published Wednesday by Hong Kong Box Office Limited, showed gross revenues of HK$28.4 million ($3.64 million) […]

  • Norwegian Cruise unveils phased approach for return of cruises, starting in July

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. unveiled its two-pronged plan to restart cruising operations in Summer 2021, starting with the resumption of cruises originating from Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Greece starting in July. The cruise operator still plans to restart cruises from U.S. ports starting July 4, following its request that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lift the Conditional Sail Order. The company said all initial voyages will operate with "fully vaccinated guests and crew," as well as universal COVID-19 testing before embarkation. "Safe and highly effective vaccines are a gamechanger and to create the safest environment possible, we will require all guests and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19," said Chief Executive Frank Del Rio. As part of the resumption of cruises, Norwegian said it will initially offer 7-day cruises to the Greek Isles originating from Athens starting July 25, and 7-day Caribbean cruises originating from Montego Bay, Jamaica starting Aug. 7. The stock, which edged up 0.3% in premarket trading, has rallied 16.8% year to date and soared 196.8% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6% this year and climbed 53.1% over the past year.

  • Video shows the EU's top official left standing at a meeting while her male counterparts sat on gilded chairs

    Video shows Ursula von der Leyen looking unsure as the heads of Turkey and the European Council settled in their seats.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • Woman finds out her 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment was canceled

    Woman finds out her 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment was canceled

  • Fact check: Bell peppers do not have a gender; false claim based on number of lobes is a myth

    A post on Facebook misleads users into possibly believing bell peppers have genders. They don't. We rate the claim false.

  • EU and UK regulators still recommend AstraZeneca shot despite possible link to blood clots

    LONDON (Reuters) -European and British regulators said on Wednesday they had found possible links between AstraZeneca's vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots, but reaffirmed its importance in protecting people against COVID-19. Now, rising infections caused by more infectious variants are threatening to overwhelm the hospitals of many EU countries - where the pace of vaccinations lags far behind Britain and the United States - and forcing France and others to reimpose social and economic lockdowns. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) received reports of 169 cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34 million doses had been administered in the European Economic Area, according to Sabine Straus, chair of the EMA's safety committee.

  • Texas governor refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch because of MLB's All-Star move

    Citing MLB's decision to move its All-Star game out of Georgia, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decides not to throw out first pitch at the Rangers' home opener.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime After Yelling ‘Go Back to China’ at Asian Man in Connecticut

    A man in Milford, Connecticut has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly berating another man for wearing a mask and demanding that he “go back to China.” Joseph Rohrig, 38, was driving in the area of Hill Street and West Town Street on March 30 when he supposedly pulled up in front of the victim and began his racist tirade. After the verbal attack, Rohrig reversed his vehicle into a U-turn and pointed it at the victim, who then called law enforcement.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...